    Indians can travel from Ukraine via Qatar under air bubble arrangement

    Ukraine’s airspace was shut earlier today in the wake of a full-fledged Russian invasion. At present, there are 24,000 students from India stuck in Ukraine.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 24, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST
    Smoke rise from an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Image: AP)

    The Ministry of Civil Aviation announced on February 24 that Indians stuck in Ukraine can travel back to the country via Qatar. The Government of India has allowed passengers traveling from Ukraine to travel by transit under the India-Qatar bilateral air bubble arrangement.

    Ukraine’s airspace was shut earlier today in the wake of a full-fledged Russian invasion. At present, there are 24,000 students from India stuck in Ukraine.

    Several Indian students had turned up outside the Indian Embassy in Kyiv after the news broke. While several were accommodated in the Embassy premises itself, others were moved to safe premises organised nearby by the Embassy.

    Russia-Ukraine crisis | Indians stranded in Ukraine urge government to rescue them

    Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine issued its third advisory and asked Indian nationals to head to bomb shelters if they are holed up at places where air sirens/bomb warnings can be heard. It read: “In case you are faced with such a situation, google maps has a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are located in underground metros.

    Notably, Ukraine is currently under martial law, which has made movement very difficult.

    However, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has assured: “Our government is taking all measures to bring back its citizens including students. India wants peace to prevail and no situation promoting a war should arise.”
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 07:24 pm

