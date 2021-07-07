Canada, Germany and Maldives now open to tourists, non-essential travellers from India: Check details
July 07, 2021 / 05:38 PM IST
Representative Image (Source: Shutterstock)
As India is opening up gradually in view of the reduction in daily COVID-19 cases, several countries have also started allowing Indians to fly in for non-essential travel. The three countries to open up to Indian travellers most recently are Maldives, Germany, and Canada.
German health agency Robert Koch Institute has lifted its ban on travellers from five countries hit by the Delta strain COVID-19, including India, Nepal, Russia, Portugal, and the United Kingdom. On July 7, these countries were reclassified as “high-incidence areas” instead of the “virus variant country” category.
The international travel relaxations were introduced by Germany as Delta variant cases were on a steady decline.
Canada too is set to ease restrictions on international travellers; however, direct flights from India will remain prohibited till July 21.
From next week, Indians will be allowed to enter Canada by taking connecting flights. They will have to produce a negative COVID-19 test result taken at the final point of departure to Canada.
Fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed to skip the mandatory three-day institutional isolation until the results of the COVID-19 test taken on arrival arrives.
As for the Maldives – a popular tourist destination -- international flight will resume from July 15. The island nation has announced the reopening of its international borders with many South Asian countries, including India.
Go First (earlier known as GoAir) will resume flights to Male from Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai starting July 15 and IndiGo will resume direct flights from Mumbai, Kochi, and Bengaluru to the Maldives from July 15.