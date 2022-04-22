Indian Railways to install 65,000 display screens for integrated information dissemination

The Indian Railways will soon be installing display screens at foot-over bridges, platforms, waiting rooms, and concourses at railway stations.

The display screens referred to as Railway Display Network (RDN) will be installed by RailTel under the RDN Project for the Indian Railways. A tender has already been floated for the same.

Under the RDN Project, approximately 65,000 display screens would be installed across 2,000 railway stations.

The information that would be displayed will be related to the arrival and departure of trains, the status of running trains, platforms, passenger amenities, passenger security and safety, emergency messages, and messages related to disaster management, along with messages pertaining to infotainment or social messages that would engage the passengers.

Speaking about the initiative, Puneet Chawla, CMD, RailTel, said: “Not only will RDN be able to meet the railway passengers’ requirement of integrated and comprehensive information related to all aspects of the journey, but will also help generate non-fare revenue for the Indian Railways.”

Notably, the Indian Railway Network comprises over seven thousand railway stations and ferries more than 22 million passengers daily. This gives the railways a vast opportunity to generate non-fare revenue through the display of advertisements on these screens, simply by tapping into the huge footfall at railway stations.