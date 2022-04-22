English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel

    Indian Railways to install 65,000 display screens for integrated information dissemination

    The display screens referred to as Railway Display Network (RDN) will be installed by RailTel under the RDN Project for the Indian Railways. A tender has already been floated for the same.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 22, 2022 / 07:03 PM IST
    (Representative image)

    (Representative image)

    The Indian Railways will soon be installing display screens at foot-over bridges, platforms, waiting rooms, and concourses at railway stations.

    The display screens referred to as Railway Display Network (RDN) will be installed by RailTel under the RDN Project for the Indian Railways. A tender has already been floated for the same.

    Under the RDN Project, approximately 65,000 display screens would be installed across 2,000 railway stations.

    The information that would be displayed will be related to the arrival and departure of trains, the status of running trains, platforms, passenger amenities, passenger security and safety, emergency messages, and messages related to disaster management, along with messages pertaining to infotainment or social messages that would engage the passengers.

    Speaking about the initiative, Puneet Chawla, CMD, RailTel, said: “Not only will RDN be able to meet the railway passengers’ requirement of integrated and comprehensive information related to all aspects of the journey, but will also help generate non-fare revenue for the Indian Railways.”

    Close
    Notably, the Indian Railway Network comprises over seven thousand railway stations and ferries more than 22 million passengers daily. This gives the railways a vast opportunity to generate non-fare revenue through the display of advertisements on these screens, simply by tapping into the huge footfall at railway stations.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Indian Railways
    first published: Apr 22, 2022 07:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.