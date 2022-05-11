India focusing on confidence-building strategies post pandemic to intensify tourism: Official

India has been focusing on confidence-building strategies post-pandemic to intensify its tourism sector in the Middle East region that has been one of its major targeted markets, a senior Indian official has said.

Speaking to the media during the ongoing Arabian Travel Mart, which commenced on May 9, Rupinder Brar, Additional Director General, Ministry of Tourism on Tuesday said that India is focusing to ease the difficulties that were created for the tourists due to the spread of the coronavirus which impacted the world economy severely.

A large number of tourists from the Middle East visit India for medical, wellness, luxury tourism and that the government has been holistically promoting Indian tourism in the Middle East market, he said during the press event that was also attended by by Bollywood celebrity Rakul Preet Singh and international singer Shweta Subram.

During the four-day long Arabian Travel Mart, the India Pavilion is showcasing the country as a 365 Days Destination a year-round multi-faceted tourist destination such as Culture, Adventure, Cruise, Golf, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions), luxury, wildlife, wellness, and medical tourism etc.

The Ministry has also been focusing on confidence-building strategies post- pandemic, he said.

It was highlighted that India has opened up for the international visitors and for this the Ministry has already undertaken Namaste India’ Campaign encouraging international visitors to travel to India.

Minister of Tourism, Government of Uttarakhand Satpal Maharaj discussed the importance of tourist destinations in Uttarakhand that can be leveraged for the promotion of tourism such as adventure tourism, wedding tourism in the state.

He highlighted the initiatives undertaken by the Govt of Uttarakhand to increase the footfall of tourists in the state.

India was among many other nations all over the world that was severely impacted due to the coronavirus outbreak since 2020.

Though continuous efforts worldwide have improved the economic condition yet many sectors such as tourism continue to struggle to pick up.