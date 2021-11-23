MARKET NEWS

India and Nepal decide to mutually recognise COVID-19 vaccination certificates    

The MoU signed between the health ministries of India and Nepal is a significant step in easing travel for travellers of both the countries who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, it said.

PTI
November 23, 2021 / 08:20 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

India and Nepal on November 23 inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for reciprocal recognition of the COVID-19 vaccination certificates to significantly ease the travel woes for fully vaccinated people from the two neighbouring countries.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay M Kwatra signed the MoU along with Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population Secretary Roshan Pokhrel at a ceremony organised at the ministry office in Kathmandu, according to a press release issued by the Indian Embassy.

Health Minister Virodh Khatiwada was also present at the event.

The MoU, between the health ministries of the two countries, is a significant step in easing travel for fully COVID-19 vaccinated travellers of both the countries, it said.

It “marks another milestone in robust COVID-19 related cooperation and coordination between India and Nepal,” the release said.

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
