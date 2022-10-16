In Udaipur, on a trail of Maharana Pratap and his management lessons

Udaipur, a city whose royal connections centred around its stunningly beautiful City Palace, has rightfully earned it monikers such as Venice of the East, City of Lakes, and, more recently, the tag of the third most beautiful city in the world. Having visited the city and seen its famed sights like Lake Pichola, Fateh Sagar Lake, Jagmandir, Jagdish Temple, Saheliyon ki Bari, Bagore Ki Haveli and more, I was looking to do something different on a recent trip. I decided to go on a trail of Udaipur’s most recognised royal in history, Maharana Pratap, to find out more about his life and persona.

Kumbhalgarh

Kumbhalgarh Fort

This is the place where Pratap was born in the Palace of Queen Jhalia in Kumbhalgarh Fort. The actual room is demarcated but entry inside is not allowed. The Kumbhalgarh Fort which is the key attraction here has a fortification that extends 36 km making it second only to the Great Wall of China. The fort is covered by the Aravalli mountain range and is a steep climb set amidst gardens, temples, palaces, courtyards, and rainwater harvesting systems. It is a great idea to watch the evening sound and light show that tells you why this fort remained impregnable.

Chittorgarh

The reservoir in Chittorgarh Fort

Home to one of India’s living forts, Chittorgarh is known for its majestic fort spread over eight kilometres. In 1567, when Pratap was 27, Maharana Udai Singh II decided to leave Chittorgarh and move his family to Gogunda, as the Mughal army of Emperor Akbar had surrounded the fort. When the fort was razed to the ground by Akbar, Pratap ruled Mewar without a capital and continued to trouble the Mughals through guerilla warfare. Apart from the Fort, do check out the Kirti Stambh (Tower of Fame), Fort reservoir, Vijaya Stambha (Tower of Victory), Kalika Mata Temple and Rana Kumbha's Palace. Do not miss Rani Padmini's Palace, which stands amid a water body.

Gogunda

A wall painting in Gogunda

The temporary capital of Mewar, Gogunda is where Maharana Pratap's coronation was performed in 1572 and this is also the site from where the Battle of Haldighati was fought in 1576. The small town has a smattering of Hindu and Jain temples and a canopy of Maharana Udai Singh. The Gogunda palace that belonged to a former businessman has now been converted into a luxury hotel. This is also the place where the Garasiya and Bhil tribes celebrated the Gangaur fair.

Haldighati

Haldighati's yellow soil

Arguably one of the most recognised sites related to Maharana Pratap, Haldighati is the place where the battle ensued between Raja Man Singh of Jaipur and Pratap. This is where Maharana Pratap's horse Chetak who despite being fatally wounded helped Pratap escape safely. The sport where the horse fell dead has a cenotaph in his name. The rocky surface of the terrain here gets its name from the turmeric hued soil in the region. You can actually scratch the surface and see this for yourself. The museum here is an interactive space where you can see a film as well as see a visual representation of the battle. There are several audio visual effects present here.

Udaipur

Maharana Pratap statue in Moti Magri

Moti Magri, a locality that overlooks Fateh Sagar Lake is now home to the bronze statue of Maharana Pratap with his horse Chetak. The 11-feet-high statue weighs seven tonnes and was built in 1948 by Maharana Bhagwat Singh. The site is home to the annual Maharana Pratap Jayanti. Being located on an elevation, the surroundings here give you a bird's eye view of Udaipur, framed to perfection by the Aravallis. A Japanese rock garden alongside the memorial is also popular. The adjoining Moti Mahal Museum has a collection of paintings of the royals of the region as well as models of the Chittor Fort and the battle of Haldighati. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, the scion of the 1,500-year-old House of Mewar, trustee of Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation, and executive director of HRH Group of Hotels, which runs the Shiv Niwas Palace where I was staying, says, "the legacy of the family is something we are all proud of. Specifically, for Maharana Pratap, ethics and discipline were very important for him, and he used this both in his personal and professional life. And this came from being true to his land and the principles of Mewar. The number of different communities and religions that came under one roof meant that he clearly rose above everything to bind everyone together, which was a fantastic quality that we can learn today to be together." Interestingly, the Maharana Pratap Smarak Samiti in Udaipur headed by Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, is now collaborating with USI (United Service Institution of India), the country's leading think-tank on military history and defence. USI has dedicated a chair of excellence on Maharana Pratap; new research and studies will now be conducted. It is indeed interesting that the new generation of Mewar are upholding the legacies of the 15th and 16th centuries, albeit with a contemporary twist.

Management lessons from Maharana Pratap

Bust of Maharana Pratap

Respect your roots: Maharana Pratap worked closely with the Bhil tribes and Meenas who helped him in his guerilla campaigns and was part of the battle. Resolve large issues with courage: He inspired Rajput clans, Mehtas and Shahs to come together on the battlefield who became his confidants as well later. Respect the loser: His values about not attacking women and children, tribes and peasants was sacrosanct. When he captured Mughal general Abdur Rahim Khan-i-Khanan’s family he treated them well and had them escorted safely back home. Self-reliance matters: He opposed Mughal imperial policies, to retain Mewar’s independence with a powerful military force that had commoners fighting for the same cause. Be a notch above everyone: Pratap prepared for the military campaigns against the Mughals using several Afghan and Muslim soldiers who had joined him, and it is little wonder that Pratap has the moniker of "The Invincible Warrior".