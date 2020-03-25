App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 07:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pictures | India’s mammoth railways takes a pause on fears of coronavirus outbreak during lockdown

Take a look at these pictures of India's colossal passenger railway system as officials halt the trains as an emergency measure to keep the coronavirus pandemic from spreading in the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
1)The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across at least 170 countries. There have been more than 560 reported cases of novel coronavirus in India so far. (Image: Reuters)
1/11

The novel coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has spread across at least 170 countries. There have been more than 560 reported cases of coronavirus in India so far. (Image: Reuters)

2)To fight against the spread of the outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 21-day-long lockdown in the country, started since March 24 midnight. (Image: AP)
2/11

To check the spread of the outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 21-day-long lockdown in the country from March 24 midnight. (Image: AP)

3)The Indian railways also cancelled all services of passenger trains halting its train network in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. (Image: AP)
3/11

Indian Railways cancelled all passenger train services in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. (Image: AP)

Deserted railway tracks seen at New Delhi Railway station during a lockdown amid concerns over the spread of Coronavirus. (Image: AP)
4/11

Deserted railway tracks at New Delhi Railway Station during a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. (Image: AP)

Trains stand parked at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus after the country halted its railway network in Mumbai, India. (Image: AP)
5/11

Trains stand parked at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus after the country halted its railway network in Mumbai. (Image: AP)

Railway officials walk through a railway station in Prayagraj, India. (Image: AP)
6/11

Railway officials walk through a railway station in Prayagraj, India. (Image: AP)

7)An Indian railways employee sits at a coronavirus help desk at the deserted New Delhi Railway station during a lockdown. (Image: AP)
7/11

An Indian railways employee sits at a coronavirus help desk at the deserted New Delhi Railway Station during the lockdown. (Image: AP)

8)Railway workers wearing masks push a handcart at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, India. (Image: AP)
8/11

Railway workers wearing masks push a handcart at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, India. (Image: AP)

Once overcrowded trains in India are now resting on tracks following the curfew in the city as a measure to slowdown the spread of coronavirus. (Image: AP)
9/11

Once overcrowded trains in India are now resting on tracks following the nation-wide lockdown as a measure to slow down the spread of coronavirus. (Image: AP)

10)This before and after images shows a crowd on a normal day at Church Gate railway station on Feb. 11, 2013, left, and the same station seen deserted on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Mumbai, India. (Image: AP)
10/11

This before and after images show a crowd on a normal day at Church Gate railway station on Feb. 11, 2013, left, and the same station seen deserted on Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Mumbai, India. (Image: AP)

11)Officials are taking emergency measure to keep the coronavirus pandemic from spreading in the country and warned of strict legal action for those who flout the rules. (Image: AP)
11/11

Officials are taking emergency measures to keep the coronavirus pandemic from spreading in the country and warned of strict legal action against those who flout the rules. (Image: AP)

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 07:31 pm

tags #coronavirus outbreak #Coronavirus pandemic #India #Indian Railways #Slideshow #World News

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.