In Pictures | India’s mammoth railways takes a pause on fears of coronavirus outbreak during lockdown

Take a look at these pictures of India's colossal passenger railway system as officials halt the trains as an emergency measure to keep the coronavirus pandemic from spreading in the country. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 The novel coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has spread across at least 170 countries. There have been more than 560 reported cases of coronavirus in India so far. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 To check the spread of the outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 21-day-long lockdown in the country from March 24 midnight. (Image: AP) 3/11 Indian Railways cancelled all passenger train services in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. (Image: AP) 4/11 Deserted railway tracks at New Delhi Railway Station during a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. (Image: AP) 5/11 Trains stand parked at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus after the country halted its railway network in Mumbai. (Image: AP) 6/11 Railway officials walk through a railway station in Prayagraj, India. (Image: AP) 7/11 An Indian railways employee sits at a coronavirus help desk at the deserted New Delhi Railway Station during the lockdown. (Image: AP) 8/11 Railway workers wearing masks push a handcart at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, India. (Image: AP) 9/11 Once overcrowded trains in India are now resting on tracks following the nation-wide lockdown as a measure to slow down the spread of coronavirus. (Image: AP) 10/11 This before and after images show a crowd on a normal day at Church Gate railway station on Feb. 11, 2013, left, and the same station seen deserted on Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Mumbai, India. (Image: AP) 11/11 Officials are taking emergency measures to keep the coronavirus pandemic from spreading in the country and warned of strict legal action against those who flout the rules. (Image: AP) First Published on Mar 25, 2020 07:31 pm