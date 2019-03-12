In pics | Top 10 Asia Pacific cities where business meets pleasure

Check out the top 10 Asian cities that strike a perfect balance between work and recreation. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 A survey conducted by the Economist Intelligence Unit ranked 26 Asian cities for business travellers based on parameters such as ease of transport, safety and options for dining out, giving them a "Bleisure" score. While Tokyo was the most sociable city for business travellers, Indian cities raked big on the 'culture' they offer. Here are 10 cities that offer corporate 'Jack' enough cultural and social escapades to keep him from being 'dull' during those all-important business trips. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/12 No 10 | Seoul, South Korea | Bleisure score: 3.88 (Image: Reuters) 3/12 No 9 | Perth, Australia | Bleisure score 3.89 (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 4/12 No 8 | Osaka, Japan | Bleisure score: 3.90 (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 5/12 No 7 | Beijing, China | Bleisure score: 3.96 (Image: Reuters) 6/12 No 6 | Shanghai, China | Bleisure score: 3.97 (Image: Flickr/tengri555) 7/12 No 5 | Melbourne, Australia | Bleisure score: 4.01 (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 8/12 No 4 | Hong Kong, Hong Kong | Bleisure score: 4.04 (Image: Pixabay) 9/12 No 3 | Sydney, Australia | Bleisure score: 4.04 (Image: Reuters) 10/12 No 2 | Singapore, Singapore | Bleisure score: 4.05 (Image: Reuters) 11/12 No 1 | Tokyo, Japan | Bleisure score: 4.12 (Image: Reuters) 12/12 Indian cities such as Delhi and Mumbai featured on the 26-city list owing to the rich and diverse culture. Mumbai occupied the 13th spot, while Delhi was ranked 16th. (Image: Jerome Anthony/Moneycontrol) First Published on Mar 12, 2019 07:48 am