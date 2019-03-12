In pics | Top 10 Asia Pacific cities where business meets pleasure

A survey conducted by the Economist Intelligence Unit ranked 26 Asian cities for business travellers based on parameters such as ease of transport, safety and options for dining out, giving them a "Bleisure" score. While Tokyo was the most sociable city for business travellers, Indian cities raked big on the 'culture' they offer. Here are 10 cities that offer corporate 'Jack' enough cultural and social escapades to keep him from being 'dull' during those all-important business trips. (Image: Moneycontrol)