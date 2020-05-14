App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 05:04 PM IST

In pics | Take virtual ride in luxurious trains while stuck at home during coronavirus lockdown

Curl up on your sofa and take a virtual train ride around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In a coronavirus-struck world, we cannot take some of the most luxurious and scenic rail journeys. But, we can certainly lounge on our couch and go in for a virtual ride. Here are some of the virtual train journeys you can take around the world while staying at home. (Image: News18 Creative)
1/10

In a coronavirus-struck world, we cannot take some of the most luxurious and scenic rail journeys. But, we can certainly lounge on our couch and go in for a virtual ride. Here are some of the virtual train journeys you can take around the world while staying at home. (Image: News18 Creative)

Bernina Express | Switzerland (Image: News18 Creative)
2/10

Bernina Express | Switzerland (Image: News18 Creative)

Bergensbanen | Norway (Image: News18 Creative)
3/10

Bergensbanen | Norway (Image: News18 Creative)

Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad | United States (Image: News18 Creative)
4/10

Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad | United States (Image: News18 Creative)

The Flam Railway | Norway (Image: News18 Creative)
5/10

The Flam Railway | Norway (Image: News18 Creative)

Noto Railway | Japan (Image: News18 Creative)
6/10

Noto Railway | Japan (Image: News18 Creative)

Ferrocarril Central Andino | Peru (Image: News18 Creative)
7/10

Ferrocarril Central Andino | Peru (Image: News18 Creative)

Belgrade – Bar Railway | Serbia (Image: News18 Creative)
8/10

Belgrade – Bar Railway | Serbia (Image: News18 Creative)

Odontotos Diakofto – Kalavryta | Greece (Image: News18 Creative)
9/10

Odontotos Diakofto – Kalavryta | Greece (Image: News18 Creative)

Hue To Da Nang, Vietnam and Badulla – Nanu Oya, Sri Lanka (Image: News18 Creative)
10/10

Hue To Da Nang, Vietnam and Badulla – Nanu Oya, Sri Lanka (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on May 14, 2020 05:04 pm

