In Pics | A sneak peek of measures taken at Mumbai's International Airport to keep COVID-19 threat at bay

Take a look at how the authorities are looking to stave off the COVID-19 threat by ringing in changes in every aspect of the flying experience. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 After almost two months of nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, the government resumed domestic flights from May 25. While passengers are following the guidelines issued by the Airport Authority of India, airports and flights are leaving no stone unturned to ensure safety of passengers. Here are some pictures from inside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. (Image: Twitter - Prince Thomas @PRINCE0879) 2/9 The airport authority is making sure that the rules are followed. Touchless scanning of boarding pass is in place and chairs and sofas in seating areas are marked out to maintain social distancing. (Image: Twitter - Prince Thomas @PRINCE0879) 3/9 All the counters have glass barriers to ensure touchless verification of passengers. (Image: Twitter - Prince Thomas @PRINCE0879) 4/9 Though demand is low at food stalls inside the airport, it is better than what was expected. No buffet is allowed now. (Image: Twitter - Prince Thomas @PRINCE0879) 5/9 The airport has marks on the floor to make sure that people follow social distancing norms. (Image: Twitter - Prince Thomas @PRINCE0879) 6/9 At the entrance gate, the authorities reiterate the necessity of Aarogya Setu app. (Image: Twitter - Prince Thomas @PRINCE0879) 7/9 Trays used for wallet, laptop and mobile for x-ray are being disinfected regularly. (Image: Twitter - Prince Thomas @PRINCE0879) 8/9 All flight crew members have to wear PPE kits. (Image: Twitter - @flyspicejet) 9/9 Passengers are seen wearing face shields inside the plane. (Image: Twitter - @IndiGo6E & Prince Thomas @PRINCE0879) First Published on May 28, 2020 04:27 pm