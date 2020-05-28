In Pics | A look at how the coronavirus pandemic has ravaged global travel and tourism industry

Tourist-centric countries remain the hardest hit from global travel bans and it is highly unlikely that they will recover from this setback anytime soon. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 The travel and tourism industry has been the hardest hit due to the COVID-19 outbreak. With 44 countries depending on travel & tourism for over 15 percent of their total share of employment opportunities, the debilitating impact of COVID-19 is being felt at every level. (Image: News18 Creative) 2/6 330 million travel & tourism jobs worldwide in 2019. (Image: News18 Creative) 3/6 Economic impact of COVID-19 on global travel & tourism. (Image: News18 Creative) 4/6 Top-10 countries by share of employment in travel & tourism industry in 2019. (Image: News18 Creative) 5/6 Top 10 countries by number of jobs generated by travel & tourism industry in 2019. (Image: News18 Creative) 6/6 Top 10 countries earning the most from travel & tourism industry. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on May 28, 2020 05:41 pm