App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | A look at how the coronavirus pandemic has ravaged global travel and tourism industry

Tourist-centric countries remain the hardest hit from global travel bans and it is highly unlikely that they will recover from this setback anytime soon.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As the travel and tourism industry worldwide stalls due to COVID-19, the effect on global employment is severe. Tourist-centric countries remain the hardest hit from global travel bands. Worldwide 44 countries rely on travel & tourism for over 15 percent of their total share of employment. (Image: News18 Creative)
1/6

The travel and tourism industry has been the hardest hit due to the COVID-19 outbreak. With 44 countries depending on travel & tourism for over 15 percent of their total share of employment opportunities, the debilitating impact of COVID-19 is being felt at every level.  (Image: News18 Creative)

330 million travel & tourism job globally in 2019. (Image: News18 Creative)
2/6

330 million travel & tourism jobs worldwide in 2019. (Image: News18 Creative)

Economic impact of COVID-19 on global travel & tourism. (Image: News18 Creative)
3/6

Economic impact of COVID-19 on global travel & tourism. (Image: News18 Creative)

Top 10 countries by share of employment in travel & truism industry in 2019. (Image: News18 Creative)
4/6

Top-10 countries by share of employment in travel & tourism industry in 2019. (Image: News18 Creative)

Top 10 countries by number of jobs generated by travel & tourism industry in 2019. (Image: News18 Creative)
5/6

Top 10 countries by number of jobs generated by travel & tourism industry in 2019. (Image: News18 Creative)

Top 10 countries earning the most from travel & tourism industry. (Image: News18 Creative)
6/6

Top 10 countries earning the most from travel & tourism industry. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on May 28, 2020 05:41 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus impact #Slideshow #Travel and tourism #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus wrap May 28: SC says no fare to be charged from stranded migrants; Death toll in US crosses 1 lakh mark

Coronavirus wrap May 28: SC says no fare to be charged from stranded migrants; Death toll in US crosses 1 lakh mark

Chartered flight arranged by law school graduates ferries home Jharkhand migrants from Mumbai

Chartered flight arranged by law school graduates ferries home Jharkhand migrants from Mumbai

Over 1.36 lakh vehicles seized, Rs 6.88 crore recovered in fines for lockdown violations in Rajasthan

Over 1.36 lakh vehicles seized, Rs 6.88 crore recovered in fines for lockdown violations in Rajasthan

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.