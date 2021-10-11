Immigration series | Invest in a PR VISA in 2021 offered by Canada and Australia

You never know when you will need it.

• PR VISAs are offered by the richest and most developed countries, • The USA, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand • Small Investment. Long term Returns. • Value and Benefits would increase as time progress. • Better Returns than Stocks & Real Estate • Earn in $ and save in $. • Invest in peace of mind, security and more options for you and your family. • Might be useful in planning for children educations, medical emergencies.

• Apply for a PR VISA through Y-Axis, the No.1.Overseas Career and Immigration Consultant in India

Don’t wait for a good time. Apply when you are eligible.

PR VISA is a permanent visa issued to an applicant and his/her entire family. A PR VISA is useful because it allows the holder to enter the country anytime; seek work with anyone for anytime without needing a sponsor; the children can attend public schools free of cost; new mothers get maternity benefits and access to the best of medical facilities for free. A PR VISA is issued by developed countries like the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand because they want to attract skills or populate areas they naturally can’t. Holding a PR VISA means that the person is a Permanent Resident, not a citizen yet. Green Card holders become eligible to apply for citizenship normally after a period of stay, say 3-5 years. With the Government of India bring out the Dual Citizenship; one can now hold the citizenship of 2 countries.

It is as good as gold. Actually even better! A PR VISA investment for your family could cost between Rs.2.0 to Rs.3.0 lacs.

How much gold can Rs.2.0 lacs buy? It buys about 40 grams. At the end of 5 years it may be worth Rs.3.0 lacs and no more. Rs.2.0 lacs cannot buy any real estate. A Fixed Deposit gives no more than 10% and that gets eaten away by the 10% inflation. Investing in stocks or mutual funds is too risky and even if it gave a 100% return, you will have Rs.2.0 lacs in 5 years and owe 30% in taxes.

A Rs.2.0 lacs investment in a PR VISA will buy you a permanent visa not only for you but also your entire family - for a lifetime. Your next generation will also be able to use the benefits of the visa.

USA UK Canada Australia New Zealand Name of the Program PR VISA Highly Skilled Worker Permanent Resident Visa (PR) Permanent Resident (PR) Permanent Resident (PR)

Visit Visa Work Permit Permanent Residence (PR) Visa Visa Expiry Visa expires in a short period Longer but visa expires Visa is automatically renewed before expiry Dependency May depend on sponsor if own funds are lacking Dependent on employer No dependence on anyone Work Working or searching for a job is illegal Limited time with specific employer Work with anyone anywhere for anytime Study Cannot enroll in any institute; need a student visa May allow to study part-time Can study with big discount in fees Medical Out-of-pocket Employer Insurance Can use public institutions Dependents All applicants are reviewed separately Dependents allowed Entire family gets visa

Know the difference between a visit visa, a work permit and a Permanent Residence (PR) Visa

• You may not qualify for a temporary visit visa but may qualify for a permanent visa! Permanent visas are usually points based and have defined eligibility criteria, temporary visas are based on the discretion of the consulate officer.

• In most cases, there is no interview. If you are eligible, you file your documents and receive your visa a few months later.

• Immigration laws keeps changing each year. Apply when you are eligible lest the laws change and you won’t be eligible when you want to apply.

• Isn’t that fortunate that the best and richest English speaking countries in the world offer an immigration program? India, despite our growth rate, will not have the quality of life they currently have - at least not in our lifetime.

• Immigrating to a country allows you to stay long enough to experience overseas life to the fullest. Staying overseas develops the overall personality of you and your family like no other experience can.

• You will never regret having invested in a PR VISA. You will never regret having the freedom & flexibility to travel & work – anytime you want - in the US/UK/Australia/Canada/New Zealand without the need to apply for a visa.

• Investing in a PR VISA is cheaper than investing in a local club membership or a time-share program. With a PR VISA, you and your family get a membership to the best countries in the world.

FAQs

A graduate or a diploma holder with 2-4 years of experience is eligible to apply. Most professionals qualify.

You can include your spouse and children on your application. After you become a citizen you can sponsor your parents, siblings and other immediate relatives.

This varies for each country and also depends on the size of your family. The cost for you and your family to obtain a PR VISA will be approximately 1-2 lakhs.

The process is usually a simple 2 stage process, which requires that you provide evidence of education, work experience, settlement funds and proficiency in English.

A good immigration consultant will be able to simplify the process and make it easier.

Most countries do not ask for an interview. Decisions are based on documents alone.

The PR visa usually comes with 3-5 year validity. You can relocate anytime within that period, after you have made your initial entry. Initial entry should be made within 6 months to a year; it will be stated in the visa grant letter.

It takes between 1-3 years to get a PR VISA and by the time you get your PR VISA in India the recession would have ended. The idea of applying for a PR VISA need not be immediate. You are confusing it with a work permit. In a work permit, your sponsor will determine when you enter the country and whether you are needed or not. This is not so in a PR VISA. Here you have the option to decide when or whether to go. Also, most PR VISAs are valid for a minimum period of 3 years. You can keep the visa stamped on your passport and enter the country anytime within this period.

And with regard to the job market, getting a job is also dependent on your profile, your work experience & other factors.

You can always transfer your skills to a new culture and country if you are confident of your expertise, your English and people skills. In addition, job search is an art and science in itself. Job Search is where you find the right employer (this involves a good job search skills); knowing how to apply (this involves having an international resume that presents your professional abilities well) and knowing how to take an interview and negotiating a package. Y-Axis has a specialized Job Search Service that assists professionals

who are looking to work overseas. You can apply for jobs while you are in India itself!

There are no employment restrictions. You can get into employment you chose with any employer at any time. You can hold multiple jobs too. You can also choose to be self-employed. The same applies to your spouse.

Yes. You have the same rights as any resident or citizen.

You and your spouse can enroll for any course. The best part of studying on a PR VISA is that you pay only pay 50% of the fee as opposed to the fee an international student pays.

The benefits are many – you get free medicals for you and your family, your children can study for free in the public schools, unemployment benefits and social security benefits.

You can enjoy visa free travel to any of the developed countries, once you get your citizenship.

Talk to a Y-Axis Immigration Consultant 7670 800 000 or WhatsApp on 880 221 999

Send an email to info@y-axis.com or walk-in to any of Y-Axis offices across India.

Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article