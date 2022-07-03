Immigration Central: All about moving to New Zealand

With significantly simplified immigration processes in place that provide faster processing for businesses and with a new Green List that includes over 85 hard-to-fill roles created to attract and retain high-skilled workers to fill skill shortages, it is a good time to start planning a move to New Zealand.

Green List will provide streamlined and prioritised pathway to residency, incentivising high-skilled healthcare workers, engineers, trade and tech sector workers to relocate to New Zealand long-term.

Here are a few options to move to New Zealand that was ranked the second safest country worldwide in 2021 by the Global Peace Index - it has been part of the top 5 since 2008. The country’s passport currently ranks seventh, according to the Guide Passport Ranking Index, and provides visa-free access to 190 countries.

Resident visas:

Resident visas generally allow you to live and work in New Zealand indefinitely and access most publicly funded services. You must be aged 55 or under to apply for these resident visas.

The resident visa options are:

The Skilled Migrant Category: The Skilled Migrant Category is points system based on factors such as age, work experience, your qualifications, and an offer of skilled employment. You must be aged 55 or under, and meet English language, health, and character requirements.

Residence from Work visa: This is a great way to move from a temporary work visa to a residence visa. To be eligible for residence status you must:

• Have been in New Zealand on a Work to Residence visa for 2 years, and

• Meet health and character requirements, and meet the requirements of one of the 2 'pathways' to residence.

Accredited employer work visa: According to an announcement by the government in May 2022, employers won’t need to provide as much information, can use their own recruitment processes to prove no New Zealanders are available for work, and Immigration New Zealand will endeavour to have these visas processed within 30 days once an employer is accredited.

Long-term skill shortage list resident visa: This visa is for people who hold a long-term skill shortage list work visa and have been employed in New Zealand for more than 2 years. If you have ongoing employment and your salary is NZ$45,000 or greater, you may be eligible for this resident visa.

You may have a pathway to residence if you hold either a talent (accredited employer) work visa or a long-term skill shortage list work visa.

Skill Shortage Visas:

Long-term skill shortage list: The long-term skill shortage list (LTSSL) identifies occupations where there is a sustained and on-going shortage of highly skilled workers, both globally and throughout New Zealand.

The current LTSSL includes jobs in construction, engineering, health and social services, ICT, electronics and telecommunications, science, hospitality and tourism.

Regional skill shortage list: The regional skill shortage list (RSSL) includes occupations where skilled workers are required in particular regions of New Zealand, and indicates that there are no New Zealand citizens or residents available to take up the position. This enables faster processing of the application.

Different regions have different shortage list; check the detailed information on: skillshortages.immigration.govt.nz

Construction and Infrastructure skill shortage list: The construction and infrastructure skill shortage list (CISSL) contains occupations in critical shortage in the construction industry across New Zealand.

The current CISSL includes requirements for roof tiler, bricklayer, solid plasterer, glazier, carpenter, stonemason, etc.

If you are offered a job on the LTSSL, RSSL or CISSL and meet the list requirements, you may be granted an Essential Skills work visa without your employer needing to show that there are no New Zealanders available to fill the job vacancy. An Essential Skills work visa allows you to work in New Zealand temporarily.

Check the LTSSL, RSSL, CISSL list on: skillshortages.immigration.govt.nz

Visas to invest and innovate:

If you have capital and the right skills, there are dedicated immigration pathways.

Investor Visa: Maximum applicant age for this visa is 65 years. There are two investor categories:

• Investor 1: Minimum investment NZ$10 million for at least three years. You will have to spend at least 44 days in New Zealand each year in years two and three of your three-year investment period or 88 days over the three-year investment period.

• Investor 2: Minimum investment NZ$3 million for at least four years. You will have to spend at least 146 days each year in New Zealand in years two, three and four of your four-year investment period or 438 days over the four-year investment period

Global Impact Visa (GIVs): Immigration New Zealand has partnered with the Edmund Hillary Fellowship (EHF) to deliver this world-first visa, designed to attract talented and visionary entrepreneurs, investors and start-up teams to create lasting positive impact for New Zealand and around the world.

EHF is a fellowship programme that provides mission-driven entrepreneurs, investors and start-up teams with a platform to incubate global impact ventures from New Zealand.

Entrepreneur visas: This three-year work visa is structured in two stages:

• Start-up stage: If your application is approved, you will initially be given a 12-month work visa, enabling you to buy or establish your business in New Zealand.

• Balance stage: Once you have proven that you have taken steps to establish your business, you are granted the remaining 24 months of your visa.

Requirements for this visa also includes minimum capital investment of NZ$100,000 (excluding working capital). Partners and dependent children can be granted work and student visas if they are accompanying the holder of an Entrepreneur Work Visa to New Zealand.

Citizenship:

There are two main routes to get New Zealand citizenship: Citizenship by Descent and Citizenship by Grant.

Citizenship by Descent: You may be eligible for Citizenship by Descent if you were born overseas but have at least one parent who was a New Zealand citizen when you were born.

Citizenship by Grant: Generally, this is the route for most migrants. If you have children, they do not have to meet all of the requirements to get New Zealand citizenship.

The requirements are:

Presence in New Zealand: you need to show you have been physically present in New Zealand for a certain amount of time and that you plan to live in New Zealand.

Language requirements: you need to be able to hold a basic conversation in English, like shopping or banking without assistance.

Good character: if you have never been in trouble with the law in New Zealand or overseas, you meet this requirement.

The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) has a self-check tool to find out if you are eligible for New Zealand citizenship.

Apply online:

Most work, student and visitor visas can be applied for online. Applying online is often faster and less expensive than sending in a paper application. When you apply online, the visa is issued electronically, so you won't have to send your passport. If you apply online, keep a credit card ready, and any supporting evidence, like a copy of your passport, handy.

Apply online on: www.immigration.govt.nz