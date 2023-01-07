 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How to describe Naples, Italy? It's like Calcutta, with Baroque

Pallavi Aiyar
Jan 07, 2023 / 03:56 PM IST

Walking the streets of Naples is like taking a masterclass in European art and architecture - all framed by drying laundry, punctuated by the aroma of pizza and watched over by the brooding Mt Vesuvius.

Mount Vesuvius at sunrise, overlooking Napoli. (Photo: Judi Smith via Unsplash)

I visited Naples in late 2021. It was my first trip as a tourist post-COVID. Although only a two-hour flight from Madrid, where I live, it felt like a continent away – or more specifically like a certain subcontinent that many of you, gentle readers, are familiar with.

The friends we were staying with described the city as “Calcutta with baroque”, and so it was. Although there was something of other Indian cities in it too. Its tenements called to mind the chawls of Bombay and the peeling edifices of its grander homes, the crumbling havelis of Delhi. In the energy and crush of its streets, jampacked with fruit sellers, carelessly discarded garbage and hollering neighbours, there were echoes of small-town India.

A lane in Naples, Italy, has echoes of many Indian cities. (Photo: Samuel C via Unsplash)

What hit me first was the familiar (to an Indian) aural eclecticism of car horns and squealing toddlers. And the simultaneity of disjunctive temporality – the medieval and modern.

Hanging over it all was the salt of the sea air, whispering a dream of open spaces that shimmered just around the corner, but that to many inhabitants in the poorer parts of the city’s interior, might as well have been in Timbuktu.

Before having set foot in the city, I had already inhabited Naples for many years, as I’d read my way through Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan Quartet – a tale of female friendship with all its sharp edges, but also a story of the city of Naples.