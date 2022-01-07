Hospitality industry bleeds Rs 200 crore as Omicron goes on a rampage

Representative image

The hospitality sector which had just begun a nascent recovery from the second wave of the pandemic has now lost Rs 200 crore as fears over Omicron and partial lockdowns have forced booking cancellations, the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) said on January 6.

According to ratings agency ICRA, the virus will curb demand in the industry during the fourth quarter of this financial year.

Faced with uncertainty amid the third wave, the sector fears further closures in the absence of support from the government.

FHRAI joint honorary secretary Pradeep Shetty told PTI that businesses have already made efforts to bring back the workforce as well as taken loans to restart operations.

The body wants the Centre to offer “some moratorium or extension of loan tenures” to borrowers as well as “some form of employee pay support” to tide over the current crisis.

Urging support from the government, Shetty said, “Closures will happen and non-performing assets will rise unless the government and the finance ministry come out with another relief package or some kind of measures.”

Last week multiple travel agents contacted by Moneycontrol revealed that 30-50 percent of their customers had sought to cancel or reschedule their bookings for January.

In Delhi, most travel agents said that around half their customers who had made reservations for January had cancelled plans. “Bookings to Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Srinagar, Ladakh, Leh, Shimla and Dehradun are all being cancelled especially in January,” said an executive from Delhi-based Welgrow Travels.

India had on December 2 reported its first two cases of the Omicron variant from Karnataka.

With PTI inputs