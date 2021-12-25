Homestays for your post-festive detox, and festive hangover too!

EkoStay Drake Villa, Lonavala, is 6 km from Bhushi Dam and 60km from Pune International Airport.

The week between Christmas and New Year is upon us. While some among us hope that the parties never end, others need to recharge their social batteries in-between festivities.

No matter what you choose, there’s a fully-serviced private villa or estate nearby, just two or three hours from Mumbai and Pune, for both festive detox and a festive hangover:

Dome House, Kamshet

For a Festive Detox

Dome House (350 sq ft) is perfect for two guests and has a private glass-enclosed plunge pool. If you love all things eco-friendly and handmade, this place is just right. This home has a five-step enhanced cleaning process with every high-touch surface sanitised, down to the doorknob.

Since it is located in a remote area, one might face electricity and wifi issues, which might be okay if you are on a digital detox, too! They boast of fireflies and waterfalls. The landscape is lush green in monsoon and dry - a cherry blossomed bouquet - in the winter time. Parking is free and besides the private Dome House, guests are welcome to access the garden and the Platform with the view. This unique Kamshet Dome with plunge pool and scenic views, isn’t a resort, but it is the perfect place if you want to detox.

Urja, Lonavala

For a festive detox

A gym, a spa room, a wish mountain and a private pool - this home spells relaxation from the word go. This three-bedroom pet-friendly villa was awarded by Ernst & Young for excellence in luxury housing amenities and entertainment facilities. The first level has a living room, a bedroom along with a private balcony, a gorgeous waterfall, a plunge pool and breathtaking views of the mountains. The second level, termed the penthouse section, includes one bedroom with a jacuzzi and an open sky room.

Heritage Waada, Nashik

For a Festive Hangover

Ever thought of having a haldi or mehendi celebration at a villa that looks like it’s been lifted straight from the movies? This 13-bedroom Wada-style home, located at Sula Vineyards in Nashik, is like that. The wooden doors, arched windows and glass lanterns bring you closer to Maharashtrian culture and add to this pet-friendly villa’s beauty. Elderly friendly, this place can accommodate up to 200 people on its large lawns for a day event and 56 for an overnight stay. The minimal interiors, open-to-sky courtyard, verandah and sprawling lawns will take you back in time. If you are lucky, you may spot peacocks too. Also on the cards: cricket on the lawns or a friendly game of lagori! Don't miss the home-style Maharashtrian food including Chulivarchi Misal Pav.

Drake Villa, Lonavala

For a Festive Hangover

A private pool, garden, terrace, free wifi, TV, air-conditioning, this villa has it all. The EkoStay Drake Villa, is situated in Lonavala, and is 6 km from Bhushi Dam. Pune International Airport is 60 km from the accommodation. If you don’t believe in detox and ‘switching off’, then this is the place for you. Want to go on with your festive hangover? Then you can make the most of this home away from home.

The Riverine, Lonavala

For a Festive Hangover

This 5-bedroom pool villa has a gazebo in the verandah, an outdoor bar, a double-storeyed living room - plenty of cool spaces to hang out. The villa is equal parts fun and calm. The first floor has a meditation room with books, meditation cushions and a soothing mandala painting. One of the bedrooms here has a private balcony that faces the Indrayani river. With beautiful arched windows, this villa offers a blend of the old and the new. Play pool games, enjoy a relaxing outdoor shower or simply lay back and sip your favorite cocktail by the private pool. At this villa, you do you.

Casa Delizia, Lonavala

Both: Festive Detox and Hangover

This four-bedroom pool villa near Mumbai and Pune is great for an outing for friends who feel like family and family that doubles up as your friends. Charming interiors. Open spaces. Sculptures and paintings that have been collected by the homeowner. Art lovers, get ready to be taken in by the exquisite nature and wildlife paintings in every room. Unwind in the jacuzzi and enjoy the spellbinding views of the mountains as you soak in the serenity of Lonavala. Feel at home with adrak wali chai and ghar ka khaana prepared by Dasharath and Bharti, the in-house chefs.

Birla Ayurveda By The Sea, Alibaug

For a Festive Hangover

How about a beachside sundowner followed by a relaxing Ayurveda massage? At this four-bedroom Hacienda-style Spanish estate with a pool, you could do both. Apart from having direct access to Kihim beach, all the rooms in this villa are beach-facing. It doesn’t matter whether you love an indoor pool or an outdoor one - the one at this estate works perfectly fine for both kinds. On the lawns by the pool, you can host a sundowner or a cocktail party. The upper floor opens up to a terrace where you can lose yourself to the stargazing.

Aqua Chalet, Murbad

For a Festive Detox

What began as an idea for organic farming is now a home for couples and small families, with lots of activities to choose from. If you and your bae are looking for a secluded getaway this festive season, this one-bedroom home is a good choice. The villa has a private Machan made of pinewood and opens out to the river on one side and a man-made pond on the other. A total nature’s retreat, on a three acre estate, its wooden interiors are designed with lofts that will keep children occupied for hours! The pool here sits right under a neem tree. The vegetables grown on the farm are used to prepare authentic, local, home-cooked meals. Here, every day is a great food day!

Nature's Bounty, Nashik

For a Festive Detox

Dreaming of mountain views, lush greens, and an experiential getaway? This villa lying alongside a 2.5-acre organic farm is great for a family get-together or a friend’s reunion. Four aesthetically planned bedrooms, a hall, and a sprawling lawn are all on the ground level, which makes this a great festive family getaway. Walk across the estate and pick fresh guavas and mangoes, bite into their deliciousness and relish this unique tree-to-taste experience! There is also an outside kitchen and dining area, where you can enjoy a meal amidst the lush greens and feel the wind in your hair.

The outdoors will beckon you: Split into teams and play football, volleyball, basketball, or badminton with your gang on the lawn. Enjoy indoor fun with carrom, chess, UNO, dart game, cards, monopoly, and table tennis. If you’re in the mood for nothing in particular, just take a stroll across the farm and the ponds, where you can hang out with the ducks, the rabbits, and the hens.

Bloomingdale, Nashik

For a Festive Detox

Lush greenery envelops this 3-bedroom pool villa in Nashik. A bright and colorful home, this elderly friendly villa has a small lawn with great views. There is a 100m pathway lined with flowers - Hibiscus, Roses, Mogra, and many more - which opens up to the pool area. In the gazebo right next to the pool, sit back and have a quiet dinner with your folks.

The living room has an outdoor deck that overlooks the seasonal river. Eat authentic Maharashtrian food like Zunka-Bhakari, Bharli Waangi, Paatode, Sukha Chicken, and Fish Fry, among others, prepared by a trained team of in-house chefs.

Cloud Mist Luxurious Villa, Lonavala

For a Festive Detox

Around 44 km from the Pune International Airport, this four BHK luxury villa boasts of a big party lawn. With a fantastic view of the valley, this villa is located in the lap of nature. Unwind as you wake up to a spectacular view of the sun rising, birds chirping, and clouds enveloping you. While there is free parking, an absence of wifi and internet connectivity means this place suitable for those who are on a digital detox.

Acaso, Goa

For a Festive Detox

If the art of slow-living makes you happy, then this 4-bedroom boutique homestay in South Goa is for you. Built in a Goan agricultural village, this 200+ years old, pet-friendly homestay abuts a seasonal lake with the Zuari river flowing just a kilometer away.

The home will make you reminisce passages from your favourite old storybooks. An example of colour burst in heaven, its bedrooms are in various hues and its dining area eye-popping in the colours of nature. With rustic vibes and cosy interiors, the courtyard here is the perfect spot for the entire family. Make the most of your holiday with the host’s eclectic collection of books and music.

The property overlooks the seasonal Mai Tollem lake, which is often teeming with migratory birds. You could start your day with some yoga under the mango tree, lounge in the hammock on the lawns, spend a night in a tent, play a game of badminton with the family or join in a boisterous game of football with the neighbourhood lads. Relish home-fresh authentic Goan meals prepared by the professional in-home cook.

Suvarna Sangam, Udupi

For Festive Detox

Suvarna Sangam offers four river-facing cottages - Shambhavi, Sharavathi, Netravathi, and Vedavathi. Situated on a four-acre river island (almost) with the Suvarna river on three sides and flanked by over 550 coconut trees, the cottages can be booked individually and are situated at an average distance of 100 meters from each other, all with a cohesive warm, homely vibe. Enjoy a mix of togetherness and privacy, and have a memorable dining experience on the private deck that offers spectacular views of the backwaters. Make the most of your stay here by exploring the Suvarna backwaters in the owner's private speedboat.

Mrudgandh Pool Villa, Girivan

For a Festive Detox

Situated at the Girivan Farms, this luxurious villa, near Mulshi, Pune, boasts of an infinity pool, a gazebo, a spacious terrace, with endless greenery all around and spectacular views of the Sahyadri mountain ranges. The villa has four bedrooms, a spacious family room, five bathrooms, fully equipped kitchen with 24×7 care taker service, and a separate room in the basement for the driver and personal care taker.

The sports park includes archery, pistol shooting, rifle shooting, Burma bridge, junior Burma bridge, hanging bridge, cobweb rope, commando rope, zip line, rain dance, etc. If you wish to chill, opt for forest walks, cycling and the camp fires.