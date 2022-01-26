Heritage tourism back in J&K after two decades; check out 15 heritage sites

Pather Masjid in old Zaina Kadal, Srinagar. (Photo: Indrajit Das via Wikimedia Commons 4.0)

Jammu and Kashmir government has revived heritage tourism in the Kashmir Valley after nearly two decades.

During the 1990s, insurgence and political unrest in the Valley had affected almost all the sectors and the heritage tourism was also badly disrupted. However, after almost two decades the department restarted the tourism heritage in the region. On National Tourism Day on January 25, the Department of Tourism Kashmir flagged off a city tour.

Director Tourism Kashmir, Dr Ghulam Nabi Itoo, said that heritage places will attract foreign visitors and give them a different experience. “We have constituted a nodal organization that will ensure transport facilities and guides for the visitors,” he added.

Under the heritage tourism programme, the directorate of tourism Kashmir has so far identified 15 sites in Srinagar. The sites include a number of religious shrines, archeological sites and historical places.

Indeed, known as the ‘Venice of Asia’, Srinagar city is dotted with a large number of heritage sites that include not only palaces and gardens but also Buddhist ruins, mosques as well as Hindu temples.

In November last year, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) designated Srinagar as a part of UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN).

Srinagar being the summer capital of J&K joined the club of 295 creative cities network across the world. Srinagar is the sixth Indian city to join the list. Chennai, Varanasi, Jaipur, Mumbai and Hyderabad have made it to the list in the past.

The four main tourism heritage sites identified by the government are Zaina Kadal, Jamia Masjid, Hari Parbat and Chatti Padshahi Gurudwara.

Zaina Kadal

In Zaina Kadal, the tourism department has designated five heritage spots, including Budshah Tomb, Pather Masjid, and Shah Hamdan popularly known as Khanqah-e-Maula - one of the oldest shrines in the Valley, it was built in 1395 AD and is known for its intricate wooden and papier mache works.

The others are Gadh Koch, and MaharajGanj.

The department has also included the old architecture, local food, local art and craft shops for revival of heritage tourism in Srinagar.

Jamia Masjid

In Jamia Masjid, located in the Nowhatta area of the old city, the tourism department has categorized Jamia Masjid and its local market in the tourism heritage list.

Hari Parbat Fort

The department claims that tourists while visiting the Fort can also have a view of Srinagar city, Makhdoom Sahib shrine and Sharika Devi Temple.

Chatti Padshahi Gurudwara

Situated right outside Hari Parbat's southern gate, Chatti Padshahi Gurudwara is the most important and one of the largest Sikh gurdwaras in the Valley.

Dargah Hazratbal is also in the tourism heritage list. Some of the interesting spots around Hazratbal are Shrine Ghat and Dal Lake.

The other important tourism heritage sites identified for this programme are the Burzahom archeological site, Buddhist site Harwan, Pari Mahal, Shankaracharya temple, Shalimar garden, Nishat garden, Harwan, Chashma Shahi, Zabarwan park in Boulevard.

More to come

Those dependent on the tourism sector have been asking the government to declare countryside destinations heritage tourism sites as well. For example, in south Kashmir, Dara Shikoh in Bijbehara, Mehmood Abaad at Dooru, ancient temple at Narastha Tral, historical springs of Verinag, Dusu, Kokernag, Peer Ki Gali and Guph Kral Tral, have scope for heritage tourism. In north Kashmir, some of the sites with enormous tourism heritage potential include Lolab Valley, Bungus valley and Gurez.

“Initially we have started heritage tourism with Srinagar only. But we are planning to restart conducting tours for Srinagar to famous tourist resort Pahalgam and Srinagar to another famous winter tourist resort Gulmarg,” claims director tourism.

In the previous year, tourist arrivals in Kashmir broke the past ten years' record. According to official figures, about 6.5 lakh tourists visited Kashmir till December 2021. Such was the tourist inflow that hotels in the hill stations of Gulmarg and Pahalgam remained completely packed for the New Year.

The month of December saw the maximum number of tourists arriving in Kashmir, at 1.43 lakh over 25 days. The officials said that 1.27 lakh tourists visited in the month of November 2021.

Itoo said that through heritage tourism, the government will also showcase Kashmir’s rich heritage like handicrafts, cuisine, art shrines, archeological sites, etc.