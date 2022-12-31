 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

Here’s the secret to truly packing light

Bloomberg
Dec 31, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST

If you pack for every eventuality, in a sense you’re signaling you don’t trust where you’re going. But depending on other people, meeting them and asking for help is the whole point of traveling.

Use services like Komoot, which can guide you around the world, whether you’re biking or walking. (Photo: Denitsa Kireva via Pexels)

(Bloomberg) — At Bloomberg Pursuits, we love to travel. And we always want to make sure we’re doing it right. So we’re talking to globe-trotters in all of our luxury fields—food, wine, sports, cars, real estate—to learn about their high-end hacks, tips, and off-the-wall experiences. These are the Distinguished Travel Hackers.

Maxwell Ryan is best known as the founder of pioneering design resource Apartment Therapy. He was a teacher before starting his business in 2001, initially focusing on home organizing and design. Three years later, he added a namesake website whose irreverent, relatable approach to interiors was an instant phenomenon, quickly making Ryan a ubiquitous expert in the field on TV and in other media. He now operates both that site and home cooking-focused Kitchn.

He's a creature of habit when it comes to airlines, crediting his dad for that routine. “Growing up in Manhattan, my father—he always went to the same two restaurants because whenever he walked in the door, they said, 'Welcome back, Dr. Ryan.' I'm sort of that type of person,” Ryan says. Delta is his go-to carrier as a result. “It’s a lovely airline, and it has a really nice app.” So far this year, Ryan has racked up 52,000 miles and counting in the air, from three trips to Europe, several domestic jaunts and a run to Jamaica.

The 56-year-old lives in Prospect Heights in Brooklyn, New York, and has two children. These are his travel hacks.

When Ryan took a year to cycle round the world, he learned how to travel light. Very light.

When I got out of college, I traveled around the world on a bicycle for over a year. I set off with four panniers filled with everything: clothes, tent, stove. I very quickly realized I was going very slowly, and then a man came up to me. He was a Swiss doctor, and he had nothing on his bike. We rode together for a day and a night, and I asked him how far he was going, because he didn’t have any gear. “Oh, I’m biking for three weeks,” he said, “I don’t need anything but my credit card and my toothbrush. I stay in a hotel to wash my biking shorts and shirt, and then it’s dry in the morning.”