Here’s how you can nail solo travelling

The basic aim of solo backpacking is to spend time with self, work towards patience, and understand what we are passionate about in life. Akanksha Jain @moneycontrolcom 1/6 We are all bitten by the ‘solo travel’ bug at least once in our lifetime. This is when we want to just pack our bags and head off to the hills, or the beaches, cross borders, or take the trip of a lifetime that transforms us as a person changing our perspective toward things. The basic aim of solo backpacking is to spend time with self, live in hostels, understand geographies, meet different people, work towards peace and patience, and understand what we are passionate about in life. Backpacking is easy if you are prepared in advance and just in case you are bitten by the bug and want to travel alone, here are some tips that could come handy 2/6 Location: Identify what you love the most -- hills, plains or beaches. Research a bit on the place and whether or not it fits your budget. Save crucial information such as tickets, important phone numbers, hostel/hotel bookings, etc. in your phone. (Image: Pixabay) 3/6 Packing: Pack light. Since you know where you are going, pack your bag accordingly. After all, you don’t want to carry a heavy bag while moving from one place to another. Packing smart can significantly ease travel. Don’t forget to pack, food supplies, power bank, medicines, water bottle and a light jacket. If it’s convenient, always carry shoes. (Image: Pixabay) 4/6 Money: It is wise to divide your cash in different pockets. If you are going to a place where finding ATMs won’t be an issue, try to keep less cash. (Image: Pixabay) 5/6 Bookings: There are many hostel websites and it is advisable to make bookings online, in case they run out of rooms by the time you arrive. Staying in a hostel is an affordable option and gives you the opportunity to meet people and network. (Image: Pixabay) 6/6 On your solo trip, be prepared to feel alone and disconnected from everything. But, don’t lose confidence, trust your instincts and get ready for an adventure of a lifetime. (Image: Pixabay) First Published on Aug 8, 2018 03:56 pm