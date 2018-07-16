Here’s how world’s No.1 airport hosts CXOs from the world over

Most C-suite executives have a relatively short transit period and are on the lookout for a place that can offer them a quiet place to finish off last minute work Akanksha Jain 1/6 Singapore’s Changi Airport has been adjudged the world’s best for the sixth consecutive time by Skytrax. It is one of the busiest airports, which served 62.2 million passengers last year, and over 1.7 million passengers between Singapore and India from January to May in 2017. India is also one of the major contributors to Changi Airport’s transfer traffic. This is also because CXOs throng Singapore for meetings or are in transit. And, to enable smooth transit, Changi has various options for business travellers. Here are a few amenities: 2/6 Wines and Spirit Duplex Store Situated in Terminal 2, the two-storeyed wines and spirit duplex houses some of the best collections from the world’s top wineries from Bordeaux, Burgundy, Champagne, Australia, the USA, Italy, New Zealand and Portugal. While on transit, business travellers can take a break and indulge in the extravagance. 3/6 Shilla Beauty Loft Changi is a shopping delight and also has a loft, which will give you celeb-like treatment. The beauty duplex, where you will find international names such as Chanel, Christian Dior, SKII and La Prairie, has complimentary express makeover at the Dior counters, soothing eye and hand massage at the La Prairie, etc. 4/6 Rooftop swimming pool For travellers who want to relax and refresh themselves, what better way than swimming and letting yourself unwind under a stream of hot water in a Jacuzzi. Located at Terminal 1, Changi’s rooftop swimming pool comes with a poolside bar and shower facilities. Access to the pool is complimentary for guests of the transit hotels. 5/6 Transit hotels Whether it is an overnight stay or a quick nap to fight off the jetlag, passengers can book rooms at the transit hotels. Those who are looking for a pick-me-up can make use of the gyms, relax at the lounge areas, or go for a hot shower. These rooms are available at Terminals 1, 2 and 3 of the airport 6/6 Pay per use lounges Most C-suite executives have a relatively short transit period and are on the lookout for a place that can offer them a quiet place to finish off last minute work or indulge in a quick refreshing shower or have a hot meal. The pay per use lounges across all terminals at Changi are the perfect places to revive and get going. First Published on Jul 16, 2018 04:07 pm