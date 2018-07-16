Here’s how world’s No.1 airport hosts CXOs from the world over

Singapore’s Changi Airport has been adjudged the world’s best for the sixth consecutive time by Skytrax. It is one of the busiest airports, which served 62.2 million passengers last year, and over 1.7 million passengers between Singapore and India from January to May in 2017. India is also one of the major contributors to Changi Airport’s transfer traffic. This is also because CXOs throng Singapore for meetings or are in transit. And, to enable smooth transit, Changi has various options for business travellers. Here are a few amenities: