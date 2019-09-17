Here’s how TripAdvisor weeds out fake reviews

Almost everyone has referred to reviews on travel websites before planning a holiday. But what if those reviews are fake or paid?

It is to avoid such fraudulent activities that TripAdvisor uses advanced fraud detection technology for every review posted on the site.

But what is considered as fraud?

According to the platform’s website, any attempts to mislead, influence or impersonate a traveler is considered fraudulent, and is subject to penalties.

This includes writing a review for own business, or for any property the reviewing party owns, manages, or has a financial interest in, utilising any paid review company, or third party to submit reviews.

In addition, impersonating a competitor or a guest, or asking friends or relatives to write positive reviews, submitting reviews on behalf of guests, or attempting to damage competitors by submitting a negative review, among others.

The platform launched a report revealing statistical data on the volume of fake review attempts targeted at the platform in 2018.

As many as 66 million reviews were submitted to TripAdvisor in 2018 by the global travel community.

These reviews were analyzed using advanced fraud detection technology, and 2.7 million were subject to additional human assessment by content moderators.

Among all the review submissions, around 4.7% were rejected or removed by either TripAdvisor's advanced analysis technology or manually by the content moderation team.

The report noted that around 2.1 percent of review submissions were determined to be fraudulent, and the vast majority of those (73 percent) were blocked before they were ever posted.

This equated to over a million fake reviews that were prevented from being displayed on TripAdvisor, the report added.

The report further said that less than one percent of reviews were flagged by users or businesses for potentially violating TripAdvisor guidelines.

TripAdvisor’s content moderation team reviewed most of these community reports within six hours of them being submitted.

Around 34,643 businesses were subject to a ranking penalty, which is a reduction of a property’s position within the popularity or traveler ranking.

Ranking penalties are applied when a business is caught attempting to post fake reviews.

In terms of paid reviews, TripAdvisor has stopped the activity of more than 75 websites that were caught trying to sell reviews since 2015.

While TripAdvisor is making sure to weed out fake reviews, it expects other websites to join the cause.