English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel

    Heading to Goa for a break? Here are the hottest  restaurants to eat and be seen at

    This fresh crop of restaurants in Goa is quickly redefining Goa’s dining experience. Get ready to feast your heart out at some of the most visually stunning hot spots in the city.

    Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
    February 27, 2022 / 12:37 PM IST
    The food at Ida in Vagator, Goa, is simple - fishcakes, vegetable caldin, masala fried prawns, caramel custard…

    The food at Ida in Vagator, Goa, is simple - fishcakes, vegetable caldin, masala fried prawns, caramel custard…


    Goa has a reputation for serving up stellar seafood, booze and sea views. Add to that a slew of new and excellent dining destinations, and you have just the right mix for an exceptional holiday.

    Here’s our pick of the quaint, the ever-busy and the quirky new restaurants of Goa

    Pisco by the Beach

    A beautiful backdrop can take a meal from good to sublime. The menu at this new restaurant on Anjuna beach is by Rohan Dsouza.

    Reserve the sea deck hammock for a ringside view of the sunset over fantastic cocktails.

    Close

    Related stories

    The stars among the menu include baked mud crabs, charcoal miso yogurt mutton ribs and blue corn tacos.

    Don’t miss the fresh catch of the day dressed up in subtle butter garlic or the robust salsa. Whatever you choose, end it with a Pisco Sundae.

    Address: Anjuna, Goa

    For reservations call: 9920539790

    Also read: Goa’s growing appetite for Japanese food

    Maai

    Dining at this 100-year-old Portuguese bungalow is like travelling back in time. The distressed walls, chandeliers, antique furniture and sepia-toned photographs make Maai a welcome relief from the beach shacks of the sunshine state.

    The menu is a delicious mix of small plates and curries in the Goan and Portuguese style.

    Must-try dishes include the chorizo hummus, pepper-spiced mutton and braised piri piri clams.

    The drinks, too, channel the spirit of Goa in the form of feni-based cocktail Casa de Maai. Whisky fans might like the smoky and intense cocktail – Feels Like Home.

    Address: Baunta, Gumal Vaddo, Assagao  

    For reservations call: 9699772306

    Totem

    Built like a modern tribal village, Totem offers tapas, tacos and salads. The bar features zero-proof cocktails that imitate traditional beverages like gin, rum and beer with no alcohol and fewer calories.

    Of course, there are regular cocktails too.

    The ambience is casual yet elegant. Choose to chill at the alfresco or pull up to the bar. There are tables under the shade of a gigantic tree, too. It’s beautiful with a good dose of the wacky.

    Address: Asvewada Ashwem, next to Stonewood Resort.

    For reservations call: +91 87938 68232

    Bo-Tai

    This easy-going and chic spot by Zorawar Kalra and Aman Anand is a scenic and delicious addition to the Goa culinary landscape.

    The people-pleasing menu holds Thai, Italian, Japanese and Chinese dishes.

    Dive straight for the chicken dimsum in Thai chilly oil, Hokkaido Scallop Carpaccio and Crispy Lotus Stem.

    Do check out the cocktails at the 80ft bar (Goa’s longest bar). I recommend the rum-based drink Take Your Shoes, Always.

    The Coconut Crème Brulee served in a coconut shell is the perfect ending to a meal at Bo-Tai. 

    Address: Ozran Beach, Vagator, Goa

    For reservations call: 091452 32322

    Raeeth

    Raeeth means rejuvenation, which is what this place offers. Expect an Ibiza-style experience with enchanting cabanas and poolside dining at this new restaurant and lounge in Vagator, right next to the popular club Antares. There is a VIP section for those looking for seclusion and elevated treatment. The menu by chef Rakesh Talwar includes mezze platters, wood fired pizzas and popular Goan delicacies. Stars include a sweet and sour narangi kofta curry served with chilli garlic naan, mushroom poi toast paired with a glass of Chardonnay and habenero chicken roulade. Skip the dessert and grab the seesha. The drinks are delicious and the music perfect for dancing. What else can you ask for? 

    Address: opposite Vagator Football Ground, Vagator, Bardez, North Goa

    For reservations call: +91 96193 65454/96193 99117

    Tamil Table 

    If you are looking for some soulful Tamil food in Goa, Tamil Table is your best option. Set in a Portuguese bungalow, this charming space has a beautiful garden perfumed with mogra blooms and shaded by a canopy of bougainvillea. Quite a dream setting for an alfresco meal. Start with the bite sized medu vadas with coconut chutney before gravitating to the piping hot dosas served with a selection of chutneys (sweet sour mango, smoked chilli, tomato, coconut and roasted peanut chutney). The slow cooked mutton with ashgourd and madras onions is a fitting main course as also the fish curry. Finish off with the lemon cheesecake.  

    Address: No 261, Socolvaddo, Assagaon. Open only for dinner, 7pm onwards. Closed every Tuesday.

    For reservations call: 7499922517

    António

    This rainbow-shuttered eatery on Panjim’s Fountainhas area is renowned for its tapas and fantastic drinks. That’s your cue to start with Tamarind Whiskey Sour a delightful cocktail and some wonderfully moist Truffle Mushroom Rissois. The Hay smoked Mackerel served in a cone and balanced on a bed of peppercorns is an umami bomb. But wait till the Bone Marrow lands on the table – it’s a thing of beauty! Down some special urrack cocktails and get ready for susegado state of mind.

    Address: Rua 31 de Janeiro, Altinho, Panaji.

    For reservations call: 8380057888

    For The Record

    How about listening to vinyl records while sipping on some wonderful cocktails? Sounds fun? Then head to For The Record (FTR) in Panjim. This intimate bar draped with record covers on the wall is the brainchild of a fellow audiophile, architect and a jazz musician - Buland Shukla and is inspired from the vinyl bars of Tokyo. A specially crafted vacuum tube HiFi system makes the sensory experience a pleasurable one. So grab a bar stool, order the signature cocktail Goencho Dukar and sway to Ella Fitzgerald. Life is good!

    Address: H no 49, Jukebox, Nr Maruti Temple, Mala, Fontainhas, Panjim.

    For reservations call: 075074 72587

    Also read: Craft spirits blend with high-end audio at For The Record, Goa's first vinyl bar

    Lush, by the Cliff

    It’s the unbeatable view of the sea and the setting sun that’s a real draw here.

    The menu here is "multi-cuisine". Try the cheese-stuffed mushrooms, grilled chicken salad, butter garlic prawns or butter chicken.

    Truth be told - everything tastes better when you have the front-row seat to the best view in town. The cocktails are delicious too.

    Address: St Anthony Praias Waddo, Anjuna, Bardez.

    For reservations call: 8010993209

    Zwe

    This Burmese restaurant (pronounced Zway and meaning perseverance) is just 2-minutes' walk from Calangute beach, and serves the best Khowsuey in Goa.

    Khowsuey at Zwe Khowsuey at Zwe

    If you are looking for more reasons to visit, the grilled brinjal garnished with mixed herbs and spices, pomello salad tossed with lime and jaggery and lotus stems sauteed in miso will do the job.

    There is an alfresco section with a charming garden and Burmese music on record.    

    Address: Holiday St, Calangute, Goa

    For Reservations call: 080076 65572

    Ida 

    This family-run restobar wows you with its rustic setting, fairy lights and inviting hammocks.

    A massive Meghalayan fishing boat doubles up as a cool bar while driftwood is upcycled into lamp stands. Empty bottles, discarded jute ropes, waste clothes… all find their way creatively into the bar design.

    The food is simple - fishcakes, vegetable caldin, masala fried prawns, caramel custard…

    Pet parents will love the presense of the inhouse dog. And before you call it a night, do check out the washroom! 

    Address: No. 562/1, Vagator.

    For reservations call: 09326746848 
    Nivedita Jayaram Pawar is a Mumbai-based freelance journalist, who writes on food, art, design, travel and lifestyle.
    Tags: #food #Goa #Travel
    first published: Feb 27, 2022 12:37 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.