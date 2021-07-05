MARKET NEWS

Govt invites entries for National Tourism Awards for 2018-19: Check out details

The awards are presented in a bid to promote healthy competition. The last date to submit the application is August 10, 2021.

Moneycontrol News
July 05, 2021 / 06:14 PM IST
The Ministry of Tourism has invited applications from individuals and organisations for excellence in the field of tourism.

The National Awards of Tourism are given to those who partake in various segments of the travel and tourism industries. Participants in state governments and union territories, classified hotels, heritage hotels, approved travel agents, tour operators and tourist transport operators, individuals and other private organisations are eligible.

The last date to submit the application is August 10, 2021.

The awards are presented in a bid to promote healthy competition, but also to recognise the contribution of their performance in their respective fields, the ministry said in a statement.

What is the process to make a submission?

All applications must be sent with proper forms. Unless otherwise mentioned, the entries for the award should have been published or the activities were undertaken during April 2018-March 2019.

The entries are required to be sent as hard copies and strictly in the formats specified.

The details and guidelines for National Tourism Awards for the year 2018-19 are given on the website of the Ministry of Tourism.  (www.tourism.gov.in).
