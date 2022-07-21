Govt asks airlines not to charge passengers for boarding pass issued at check-in counters

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on July 21 asked airlines to not to charge passengers for issuing boarding passes at the check-in counters.

The MoCA has instructed the flight operators that this additional amount is not in accordance with the instructions given in its earlier order.

The ministry, in a letter issued to all airlines, stated that any additional amount cannot be considered within the tariff.

It also said that it had, in its earlier order at the time of recommencement of domestic airways during the pandemic, told the airlines only to ask passengers to make a web check-in and generate a boarding pass on their own.

A number of passengers have taken to social media to mark their disappointment over flight operators charging additional fee for the issuance of boarding pass at the check-in counters.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had, in May, said that airlines charging extra for generating a boarding pass was “ridiculous” when tagged in a complaint about low-cost airline SpiceJet. The issued will be "examined" as soon as possible, he had said.