Goa tourism department to form jetty policy for state

The Goa tourism department on Tuesday announced that it would form a Jetty Policy 2022 to harness the full potential of the coastal state waters.

State tourism director Nikhil Desai in a public notice invited suggestions and objections for formulating the policy.

The state has 104 km of vast coastline and 255 km of inland waterways, which are currently being utilised for material movement and public transportation purposes, the notice said. The policy envisages development of suitable infrastructure like jetties, floating pontoons, jetty terminal building and other ancillary tourism infrastructure, so as to ensure balancing of interests of tourists and stakeholders and for smooth, professional and safe conduct of cruise tourism activities, it said.

"In order to harness full potential of the Goan waters for tourism purpose, the state government desires to implement a jetty policy for regulating the introduction and operation of any passenger cruise vessel or operators using any jetty that is existing or upcoming jetties proposed by any government department in Goa to be utilised for tourism purpose, it said. The department has invited suggestions and objections from the general public on the proposed draft jetty policy which has been uploaded on the state tourism department's official website.