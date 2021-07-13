Go First resumes flights to Maldives from July 15, to increase frequency from August

The decision to resume flight operations to Maldives comes a day after the island nation opened its borders to South Asian countries including India. (Representative image)

Private carrier Go First, formerly known as GoAir, has announced the resumption of flights to Maldives from July 15, 2021. While two flights per week would initially be operated, the frequency would be increased from August onwards, the airline said in a statement issued on July 13.

"Go First will resume services to Maldives with two flights a week (Thursdays and Sundays) from July 15, from Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru airports," the statement noted.

The number of flights have been restricted for now due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, Go First said, adding that the frequency will be gradually increased as the pandemic situation subsides.

"There will be four flights a week from August 1 and daily flights will be available from September 1 onwards," it added.

"Flights beyond October 1 are already selling as daily operations. Additionally, aimed at offering exceptional convenience to the passengers the flight schedule has been designed to provide seaplane connectivity at Male," Go First further said.

The decision to resume flight operations to Maldives comes a day after the island nation opened its borders to South Asian countries including India.

Also Read | Maldives reopens for tourists from India from July 15: Check complete rules here

Apart from the resumption of flight services, Go First is also offering an array of additional products and services, including 'GoHoliday' tour packages, pre-flight COVID-19 test, "smart assist", international SIM, lounge and car rental, the carrier said.

"Travellers looking for complete ease of travel can enjoy attractive packages from GoHoliday. Offers starting as low as Rs 32,500, along with 20 percent discount on land package, can be availed using a promo code," it said.

This GoHoliday offer is inclusive of airfares, airport transfers, accommodation for 3 nights/4 days (3 star category), meals – breakfast and dinner and travel insurance, Go First said.