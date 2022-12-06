 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global airline industry to post $6.9 billion loss in 2022: IATA

PTI
Dec 06, 2022 / 03:46 PM IST

The Asia Pacific region, IATA said, is critically held back by the impact of China's zero COVID policies on travel.

The global airline industry is projected to report a lower loss at USD 6.9 billion in 2022, mainly due to stronger passenger yields and cost control by carriers amid rising fuel prices, according to industry body IATA.

In June, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) projected the industry loss at USD 9.7 billion. In October 2021, it forecast a loss of USD 11.6 billion for this year.

On Tuesday, IATA said the global airline industry is expected to return to profitability in 2023 and post a small net profit of USD 4.7 billion.

After being significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the airline industry is on the recovery path.

In 2022, airline net loss is expected to be USD 6.9 billion. This is significantly better than loss of USD 42 billion and USD 137.7 billion in 2021 and 2020, respectively, it said.

"We are on the right path… but still a long way to go," IATA Director General Willie Walsh said at a briefing here on Tuesday.