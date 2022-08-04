Germany sees 214% rise in Indian tourists in first few months of 2022

The German National Tourist Office (GNTO), India, has witnessed a year-on-year increase of 214 percent in its business, with the tourism industry making a stark recovery since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The GNTO in its annual press conference shared the travel trend analysis for the global as well as the Indian market and stated that India is an important market for inbound travel to Germany. For instance, nine percent of Indian travellers visiting Europe went to Germany, of whom 55 percent visited the country for leisure while 38 percent for business. Also, the German tourism board invests 5 lakh euros to promote tourism in India.

It further pointed out that as per the Nation Brands Index, Anholt Ipsos Nation Brands Index SM 2021, Germany has ranked number one on the Nation Brands Index for the fifth time in a row.

Recognising an increased demand for experiences this season among visitors from the Indian market, the German National Tourist Board (GNTB) is planning to debut a campaign showcasing nature and cultural tourism with a focus on sustainable tourism attractions and open-air activities.

The GNTO said in the annual conference that “the campaign -- ‘German.Local.Culture. and Embrace German Nature’ -- conveys precisely this peaceful coexistence of generations, traditions and different cultural influences. With the launch of the campaign, GNTB is reflecting authentic, local experiences in urban destinations with the integration of rural areas and their sustainable tourism offers and natural attractions. With countless travel events, the campaign also aims to promote Germany as a destination for culturally interested travellers, families and active vacationers in the Indian market”.

Elaborating on Germany being a preferred travel destination for Indian travellers, Romit Theophilus, Director, GNTO India, said: “Eight hours gate-to-gate and with multiple daily flight routes from India to cities such as Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Germany has long been favoured by the Indian traveller. An increase in travellers is expected this festive period in light of the relaxation of COVID-19 requirements. All travellers can now visit regardless of vaccination status and without the need for a negative test.”

“Having nature and culture as two of the prominent drivers is exciting given the abundance of relevant offerings that we have to offer,” Theophilus said, and added: “From meandering lakes and breath-taking mountains to traditional craftmanship and Bavarian fare – Germany is the ideal place for explorers searching for an easily accessible destination with plenty to see and do.”