Free public transport for women – Stupid, it’s all about their safety!

Megha Kumar

A debate has followed announcement of making public transportation free for women in Delhi on its need and viability. While it is difficult to assess such decisions in binaries of yes or no, and good and bad, it is critical to put across the gendered nature of transport in India.

Research studies highlight stark differences in the travel behaviour of men and women. Women and children are more vulnerable to the issue of affordability and hence, are also more space-time constrained than men.

International studies show that single mothers are the most constrained, both in terms of time and money. Women, typically, undertake fewer trips, especially, non-work trips like the ones for social or leisure purpose than men. In many cases, not only do women restrict travel, but at times also completely forgo it, owing to unavailability of affordable options of public transport.

Data also show that women undertake more trips during the off-peak hour, when it might take them longer due to lower frequency of public transport. All these points indicate higher degree of constraints faced by women in undertaking travel.

The intent of the Delhi government is to roll out the plan in three months, which has led the people to weigh the pros and cons of the announcement and the question of whether it can improve women’s safety. My answer would be a big Yes. Safety is in numbers; if economic barriers to take public transport are removed, a greater number of women will start using public transport. By the sheer virtue of the volume, there would be an improvement in safety. In fact, there is a need to promote women employment in transport like employing more women drivers, conductors, women traffic police personnel and the like. Higher visibility of women on streets can significantly improve the perception of safety among women.

Also, like it is said for education, you teach a woman, you teach a generation; so goes for public transport. Since women remain the primary care givers and responsible for travelling with children to their schools or to other activities like coaching, socialising, etc., enabling women to access public transport also implies teaching children to use public transport.

Questions are also being raised on the need to offer free transport to all women. Arguments are being made on there being a stronger merit in offering free transport to those who cannot afford, irrespective of the gender. Of course, the best policy must not discriminate among genders.

However, this decision perhaps needs to be perceived as being the first small step towards mainstreaming social goals like affordable and universally accessible public transport across Indian cities. This decision perhaps needs to be seen as approaching towards the idea of mobility as being an inevitable - as Amartya Sen would put it - means to improve people’s capabilities and freedom. An idea that considers affordable, accessible and safe public transport as people’s right and delivers it: even if it means subsidising the system heavily. Constraints, financial or otherwise, notwithstanding, the government should be sensitive to consider the needs of the low-income population.

Interestingly, the debate points to a gaping hole in our transport policy that is silent on the critical issue of affordability and accessibility of public transport.

The benefits of improved mobility of women will far outweigh the revenue foregone due to this decision. Increased participation of women in the work force, improved social structure, equality due to women empowerment and improved safety of women are only a handful of benefits that we can envision now. There would be many other cascading effects that such a policy will likely create. Such a decision, together with many similar decisions to prioritise women, might also slowly erase the cultural baggage which our society still carries – like a higher preference for a male child at the cost of many missing girl children in the country.

Having stated the above, such a decision must not be implemented in haste or in an unplanned manner, in which case it might gain bad publicity and set a bad precedent. The means and measures to operationalise such a critical decision must be studied in detail and implemented in consultation with experts.