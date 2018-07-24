Fly like a king: The best private jets to experience on your next vacation

Be it short distance or long haul, flying in a private jet can sure make your personal and business travel an amazing experience. Besides this, flying on a private jet gives you more control of your journey, saves you time as you don’t have to wait for your flight, and you can travel unrecognised, which is why the rich and famous opt for private jets. The experience of sitting on extra-wide reclining seats with extra leg room and ample space for your luggage can be quite enchanting. If you are looking fly in style, check out some of the most popular private jets in the world according to Air Charter Service.