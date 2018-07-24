Fly like a king: The best private jets to experience on your next vacation

The luxury of sitting on extra-wide reclining seats with extra leg room and ample space for your luggage, here are some of the most popular private jets in the world. Akanksha Jain @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Be it short distance or long haul, flying in a private jet can sure make your personal and business travel an amazing experience. Besides this, flying on a private jet gives you more control of your journey, saves you time as you don’t have to wait for your flight, and you can travel unrecognised, which is why the rich and famous opt for private jets. The experience of sitting on extra-wide reclining seats with extra leg room and ample space for your luggage can be quite enchanting. If you are looking fly in style, check out some of the most popular private jets in the world according to Air Charter Service. 2/5 Beechcraft King Air 200 : The Beechcraft King Air 200 is dubbed the most successful turbine-powered business plane in history. It has a redesigned rear fuselage that accommodates a new T-tail, one of the largest cabins of all turboprop aircraft, and a maximum range of 2,926km. It has a state-of-the-art cabin with generous leg room. (Image: Air Charter Service) 3/5 Bombardier Challenger 600: According to Air Charter Service, Bombardier Challenger 600 is a favourite for long-haul flights. With its 4,500km mile range, the 11-seater can comfortably fly transcontinental routes like Paris to Tokyo or London to New York. It has a large cabin, which can accommodate up to three separate living areas. Business passengers can make the most of their time on board, thanks to a Ka-band high-speed internet connection, making the Bombardier Challenger 600 one of the best private jets for busy executives. (Image: Air Charter Service) 4/5 Cessna Citation XLS Plus: This six-seater jet has spacious interiors, outfitted with sumptuous leather, hardwood furnishings and natural light aplenty, thanks to its 11 large windows. The jet boasts of the largest cabin in its class. There are additional facilities such as convenient workstations, a side-facing couch, a full-sized refreshment station and a spacious lavatory. (Image: Air Charter Service) 5/5 Hawker Beechcraft 700: This private jet has a stand up cabin, translating into more leg and head room. It has spacious interiors and is substantially bigger as compared to Learjet 55 and Citation III. The seats are comfortable and the jet is fitted with a full-sized toilet, large basin and has 40 cubic feet of baggage capacity. So, if you want to enjoy the best in class private jets, hop on to one of these planes to make it a memorable experience. (Image: Air Charter Service) First Published on Jul 24, 2018 04:02 pm