Flights to nowhere: What are they, why do flyers pay to go nowhere, how much do tickets cost, and other questions answered

Several airlines globally have announced 'flight to nowhere' to satisfy flyers' itch. No-destination flights are among the novel services the aviation industry hopes will rescue it from the ongoing slump. These flights have caught the fancy of flyers so much that a Qantas Airlines' 7-hour sightseeing 'flight to nowhere' sold out in 10 minutes. Others such as Singapore Airlines, Taiwan's EVA Air, Korean airline Air Busan have also started operating no-destination flights.

But what exactly is a flight to nowhere and why would people like to fly through the day without reaching any particular destination? Here are the answers to all such queries:

What are flights to nowhere?

As the name suggests, flights to nowhere are services that depart from and arrive at the same airport after staying in the air for a few hours. These flights are meant for sightseeing and typically fly over tourist places. They are also known as 'no-destination flights'.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Why do people fly no-destination flights?

People usually opt for such flights for entertainment purposes and to revisit the experience of flying. Unlike regular flights, no-destination flights pay special attention to entertainment, food and overall service to ensure that flyers enjoy the ride.

How long do these flights last?

There is no standard time on how long these no destination flights can last. It depends on the airline and the place of origin. Qantas Airways' recent sight-seeing flight flew across Australia for seven hours, while Korean airline Air Busan operated a no-destination flight for nearly two hours.

What is the cost of a 'flight to nowhere' ticket?

There is no fixed cost of the ticket as these are scenic joy flights. The cost of tickets depends on the airlines and countries it will be operated in. Qantas Airways had priced the cost of a ticket between Rs 42,000 and Rs 2 lakh, depending on the business, premium economy, and economy class.

Are such flights being operated in India?