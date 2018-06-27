Fight between 2 travel firms leaves 58 pilgrims stranded near China border: Report

Around 58 pilgrims from Pune, Mumbai and adjoining areas were left stranded for two days following a financial dispute between two travel companies in Pune and Nepal.

The pilgrims were stuck at Temuri, near the India-China border, according to an Indian Express report. The pilgrims had reportedly booked the tour through Raghukul Holidays in Pune and had started their journey on June 23. They reached Temuri on June 24. However, on the same day, there was some dispute between Raghukul Holidays and a Nepal-based travel company over a Rs 54 lakh payment. As the tussle continued, the pilgrims were left stranded for nearly two days.

Many of the pilgrims took to social media to express their concern after being left in the lurch. They claimed that they had all necessary documents, permits and visa, but the Nepal-based travel company was not allowing the group to enter into China.

The report quoted Amit Kulkarni of Raghukul Holidays as saying, “There was a problem since yesterday… But the money has been provided and the issue has been sorted.”

He added that the tour continued from June 26, and will be completed as per the original schedule on July 4.