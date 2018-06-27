App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 10:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fight between 2 travel firms leaves 58 pilgrims stranded near China border: Report

Many pilgrims took to social media to express their concerns over being stuck in a remote place despite booking the tour in advance.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Around 58 pilgrims from Pune, Mumbai and adjoining areas were left stranded for two days following a financial dispute between two travel companies in Pune and Nepal.

The pilgrims were stuck at Temuri, near the India-China border, according to an Indian Express report. The pilgrims had reportedly booked the tour through Raghukul Holidays in Pune and had started their journey on June 23. They reached Temuri on June 24. However, on the same day, there was some dispute between Raghukul Holidays and a Nepal-based travel company over a Rs 54 lakh payment. As the tussle continued, the pilgrims were left stranded for nearly two days.

Many of the pilgrims took to social media to express their concern after being left in the lurch. They claimed that they had all necessary documents, permits and visa, but the Nepal-based travel company was not allowing the group to enter into China.

The report quoted Amit Kulkarni of Raghukul Holidays as saying, “There was a problem since yesterday… But the money has been provided and the issue has been sorted.”

He added that the tour continued from June 26, and will be completed as per the original schedule on July 4.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 10:28 pm

tags #China #India #Nepal #pune #Temuri #Trending News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.