FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Dos & Don’ts when in Doha for the tournament

Preeti Verma Lal
Nov 14, 2022 / 04:33 PM IST

What's allowed and what's not? What are the COVID regulations and social restrictions in Qatar? Before packing your bags for the FIFA World Cup 2022, from November 20 to December 18, know the travel and stay dos and don’ts. Here's a ready reckoner

Aspire Park, Doha, Qatar. (Photo via Unsplash)

Qatar is expecting around 1.5 million spectators during the FIFA World Cup 2022 matches, from November 20 to December 18. Before packing your bags, know the travel and stay dos and don’ts:

COVID Regulations: As of November 1, visitors are no longer required to get a COVID-19 test prior to flying into Qatar. Visitors who test positive for SARS-CoV-2 while they are in Qatar will, however, be required to take isolation measures according to Qatar rules.

EHTERAZ contact-tracing application: Ehteraz is the official contact-tracing application for the State of Qatar, provided by the Ministry of Public Health. Download the Ehteraz mobile app and activate it on the mobile phone using a local or international SIM card.

Register in the pre-entry online registration system through the website, www.ehteraz.gov.qa, at least three days before arrival.

All relevant documents to be uploaded including certificates of COVID-19 vaccination or recovery.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 visitors who hold Hayya Cards are excluded from the pre-entry online registration requirement on Ehteraz website.

Hayya card: All visitors must apply for a Hayya card, the official fan ID that offers free public transport around Doha and acts as an entry visa into the country. Visitors can collect a physical copy of their digital Hayya card, in case they want to use transport services or fan zones and do not have a mobile phone.

Health insurance: Emergency and urgent healthcare services will be provided for free at public hospitals for Hayya Card holders. Though not mandatory, Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health strongly recommends visitors take out travel insurance (with healthcare cover) for the duration of their stay in Qatar.