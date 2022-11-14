 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022 | More than just football: Cultural events to woo the fans

Preeti Verma Lal
Nov 14, 2022 / 03:09 PM IST

Qatar will host a slew of cultural festivals and entertainment events during the FIFA World Cup, from November 20 to December 18. Football fan or not, catch these during or after matches and on rest days

Museum of Islamic Art, Doha, Qatar. (Photo: Florian Wehde via Unsplash)

Qatar will host a slew of cultural and entertainment options during the  FIFA World Cup, from November 20 to December 18. The country-wide festival and events will include more than 90 special events featuring match-viewing areas, music festivals, cultural displays and street performances.

FIFA World Cup Fan Festival, November 14-December 18

The free-entry FIFA Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park will be the heart of all fun activities during the tournament. It will showcase all 64 matches on mega screens, 100 hours of live music, and culinary experiences. The Fan Festival also has three zones: Live, Food and Play. Al Bidda Park can accommodate a capacity of 40,000 fans.

Venue: Al Bidda Park; nearest Metro station: Corniche Metro Station (Red line); opening hours: Group stage November 20-28; 10 am-2 am;  Knockout stage: November 29-December 18; 3 pm-2 pm. Rest days: 5 pm-2 am.

Corniche, November 14-December 18

The Corniche, a 6 km stretch from Sheraton Park to the Museum of Islamic Art will be transformed into the country's global street carnival with stellar performances, concerts, art, culture, and storytelling. With a capacity of 70,000 fans, the site will house over 150 food outlets, four live stages, and a Bedouin village. Every day, "Welcome to Qatar", a water and pyrotechnics show will take place at The Corniche.