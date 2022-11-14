FIFA World Cup 2022 | More than just football: Cultural events to woo the fans

Qatar will host a slew of cultural and entertainment options during the FIFA World Cup, from November 20 to December 18. The country-wide festival and events will include more than 90 special events featuring match-viewing areas, music festivals, cultural displays and street performances.

FIFA World Cup Fan Festival, November 14-December 18

The free-entry FIFA Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park will be the heart of all fun activities during the tournament. It will showcase all 64 matches on mega screens, 100 hours of live music, and culinary experiences. The Fan Festival also has three zones: Live, Food and Play. Al Bidda Park can accommodate a capacity of 40,000 fans.

Venue: Al Bidda Park; nearest Metro station: Corniche Metro Station (Red line); opening hours: Group stage November 20-28; 10 am-2 am; Knockout stage: November 29-December 18; 3 pm-2 pm. Rest days: 5 pm-2 am.

Corniche, November 14-December 18

The Corniche, a 6 km stretch from Sheraton Park to the Museum of Islamic Art will be transformed into the country's global street carnival with stellar performances, concerts, art, culture, and storytelling. With a capacity of 70,000 fans, the site will house over 150 food outlets, four live stages, and a Bedouin village. Every day, "Welcome to Qatar", a water and pyrotechnics show will take place at The Corniche.

Events at Katara Cultural Village, November 18-December 18

Katara Cultural Village will organise 51 events and 300 sub-events with the participation of 22 countries; concerts by international bands from Argentina, the UK, and Arab countries; art exhibitions and events from Paraguay, Dominican Republic, Uruguay, Ecuador, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Russia, Mexico, Indonesia, and Iran. Katara Publishing House will also publish 22 books in Arabic and English. Other events at Katara Cultural Village include:



Street Art Festival , November 18-December 18; venue: Corniche Katara

Katara International Dhow Festival, November 20-December 18; venue: Katara Beach

Argentinian Concert , November 27; venue: Katara Amphitheater

British Festival Concert , November 28; venue: Katara Amphitheater

Katara Fashion Show, December 1-4; venue: Katara Amphitheater

Katara Football Art and Collection Exhibition , November 18-December 18; venue: Building 18

World Cup Postage Stamps Exhibition , November 18-December 18; venue: Building 22

Falcons Zone, November 18-December 18; venue: Building 19

Fashion Centre Events, November 18-December 18; venue: Building 47

The 1.3 km stretch of the 60,000-capacity boulevard will feature daily light shows and over 50 food outlets. Some activities in the site may require admission tickets.

Lusail Winter Wonderland will be jam-packed with festive fun, more than 50 rides and attractions, delicious food and drinks and live entertainment.

The Hayya Fan Zone located at the Lusail Marina Promenade will include an open ice skating rink and ice ballet shows. Multimedia pavilion, live DJs and screening of all 64 matches on mega-screens will be held in the 3,500-capacity Zone.

Arcadia Music Festival, November 19-December 16

Located at Ras Bu Fontas, Arcadia Music Festival has an A-list line-up from the global stage of techno and house music. This event requires admission tickets for access.

Ras Abu Aboud Beach 974

Located next to Stadium 974 stadium, 974 Beach will be the best spot for those looking for water sports and activities with a view of the famous Qatar skyline. The 1.3 km beach that can accommodate 5,000 fans will host live music and over 10 exhilarating experiences. Food and retail outlets will also be available. This destination will not be operational during match days of the FIFA World Cup.

MDLBEAST Presents: Aravia, November 21-December 18

Nearly 28 Arabian Nights sets will showcase international talents and rising regional stars during over 160 hours of global shows and 56 spectacular acts. This event requires admission tickets for access.

One Tiger or Another, on till January 21, 2023: A contemporary video installation from Singaporean artist Ho Tzu Nyen, and 18th century paintings and artefacts relating to the legend of Tipu Sultan, the Tiger of Mysore. Venue: Education City, Al Rayyan

Qetai-Fan Beach Fest Powered by Unit-Y, November 20-December 18

Alongside resident artists and concerts from international acts, there will be water activities, retail stores, more than 50 food and beverage outlets and live screening of all matches.

Your Brain to Me, My Brain to You, on till January 14, 2023

A large-scale site-specific video installation by the renowned Swiss artist Pipilotti Rist. Venue: National Museum of Qatar

A Sneak Peek at Qatar Auto Museum Project, on till January 20, 2023

The exhibition explores automotive design in the 20th century; venue: National Museum of Qatar.

Experience Al Jazeera, on till March 31, 2023: Will show the growth of the state-owned Al Jazeera Media Network over the past 25 years, going from a single TV channel to a global media phenomenon; venue: Doha Fire Station.

Daydream Festival, all through November and December: First held in Qatar in 2019, the Daydream Festival will see artists, including Armin Van Buuren, Tiësto, Alesso, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Alok, Timmy Trumpet, Major Lazer Soundsystem, Nervo, Jonas Blue, Paul Van Dyk, Ferry Corsten and Nicky Romero perform. Venue: Doha Golf Club. Pay to enter.

Forever Valentino; on till April 1, 2023: More than 200 Valentino Haute Couture pieces and prêt-à-porter outfits will be on display, including rarely seen ensembles designed for the likes of Elizabeth Taylor, Jacqueline Kennedy and Zendaya. Venue: Msheireb Downtown Doha. Fee: QAR 100 (adults), free (children aged 16 and under).

Qatar Water Shows, every day: Featuring music from the Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack, Qatari composer Wael Binali and the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, the water shows will be held every afternoon at 3pm, 3.30pm, 4pm, 4.30pm, 5pm and 5.30pm, with a grand show at 9pm.

F1 Amber Lounge afterparty, November 27-December 18: The pop-up party in Qatar will be the first held beyond a Grand Prix circuit. The impressive line-up includes Basement Jaxx, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Lil Jon. Venue: Le Royal Meridien Doha. Cover charge for entry is $100 (around QAR 365), with a minimum spend that varies dependent on the tournament stage, but you can also opt for packages that start from $2,000 (QAR 7,280) for four guests.