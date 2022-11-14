FIFA World Cup 2022 | Hayya Card to FIFA Fan Zone: All you need to know when in Qatar

Qatar is expecting around 15 lakh spectators for the first FIFA World Cup in West Asia, and preparations have been going on for around 10 years. Here’s what you need to know to make the most of the experience:

Havya Card: What is it?

Hayya card is a fan ID issued by the State of Qatar for those attending the FIFA World Cup 2022. It’s a personalised and secure identification document with the card-holder’s name, photograph, status, match tickets, Hayya number, passport number, QR code and other important information. It is available in digital (mobile app) and physical (printed card) format.

Who needs it?

International fans who wish to enter Qatar between November 1 and December 23 must apply for a Hayya Card. This card is issued free of cost to match-ticket holders.

Only match-ticket holders can apply for a Hayya Card. Card-holders can invite up to three non-ticketed fans to come with them. Since the Hayya Card will act as an entry permit into Qatar for international fans, card-holders do not need a separate visa.

What can I use it for? Besides entry into the country for foreign fans and into the stadium, the Hayya Card, along with a valid match ticket, will provide access to free public transport on match days (both shuttle buses and the Metro), and smart journey planning via the Hayya mobile application. Where to get it? Match-ticket holders can apply at hayya.qatar2022.qa or through the Hayya to Qatar 2022 mobile application, which can be downloaded on iOS or on Android. Once you've applied for the Havya Card and it's in your hands, get the other logistics sorted. Here's a ready reckoner: Where to stay From floating hotels to apartments, village homes, cruise ships and Arabian Bedouin tents, there’s a range of options for the football fan heading to Qatar in November/December. There are serviced apartments and villas with one to six bedrooms, full kitchens, living rooms and other home comforts. Prices start at QAR 778 per (around Rs 17,900) day. Travellers can also book a cabin in a cruise liner. The MSC Poesia and the MSC World Europa will be permanently moored at Doha’s Grand Terminal, just 10 minutes by shuttle to the heart of Doha, Souq Waqif. Prices start at QAR 640 per day. There are several casual camping and cabin-style accommodations in specially-created fan villages on the outskirts of Doha but accessible via public transport or rideshares. Most of the hotels are located in the capital Doha, but there are several out-of-town retreats for visitors looking for something different. Popular areas to stay in include Msheireb Downtown Doha. Those who like to immerse themselves in local traditions and modern architecture could try Al Sadd — mid-range accommodation, conveniently located near high-end shops, boutiques and eateries. West Bay is home to high-end and luxurious hotels. And The Pearl-Qatar — with six marinas, immaculate beaches, fine-dining and designer shopping outlets. Tariff starts at QAR 590 per day. Moving about Thanks to the compactness of Qatar, you are never far from a stadium, hotel or your next entertainment venue. Options include Doha Metro, Karva electric buses, taxis, and trams. Doha Metro connects directly to the five stadiums. All Hayya Card holders will be able to access the Doha Metro for free throughout the tournament. The Stadiums A total of 64 games will be played across eight FIFA World Cup 2022 stadiums, none more than an hour away from another. Al Bayt Stadium will host the opening game, group matches, round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-final. This stadium is modelled on bayt al sha'ar — tents historically used by nomadic people in Qatar and the region. Al Janoub Stadium in the city of Al Wakrah designed by legendary architect Zaha Hadid dramatically reflects the wind-filled sails of traditional dhow boats. Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium set on the edge of the desert has seating designed in a way that allows fans to feel closer to the action. Al Thumama Stadium is based on the gahfiya, a traditional cap worn by boys and men in West Asia. This stadium will host the quarter-finals. Education City Stadium will host matches through to the quarter-final stage. The stadium's intricate diamond-esque design fuses elements of traditional Islamic architecture with striking modernity. Khalifa International Stadium, originally built in 1976, underwent a transformation in preparation for 2022. It has kept its most iconic features — the dual arches — intact. Lusail Stadium is not only the largest stadium in Qatar — and one of the biggest in the Arab world — it’s also the venue where the FIFA World Cup 2022 final will play out. Stadium 974 is made of shipping containers and heavy steel shipyard elements, and promises a unique experience inside and out. No tickets? Head to FIFA Fan Zone Millions of visitors are set to come to Qatar for the World Cup, but sadly not everyone will be able to grab tickets for every match. But they can catch all the action with their fellow fans in the heart of the city at a fan zone. Entry is free for locals and Hayya Card members. The FIFA Fan Zone will be set up in Al Bidda Park on the southern tip of the Corniche waterfront. Matches will be screened here on giant screens, but on rest days, there will be live music from international and regional artists, and family-friendly entertainment. Expect dedicated football exhibitions, licensed FIFA World Cup products and interactive physical and digital football gaming stations. The food court will offer local cuisine as well as international delicacies. Alcohol will be available to purchase between 6.30pm and 1am daily. The best way to reach Al Bidda Park is by using the Doha Metro. There are three nearby stations — West Bay QIC, Al Bidda and The White Palace. Where to find the tipple Qatar has relaxed some restrictions on where and when alcohol can be consumed in the emirate. Ticketed fans will be permitted to buy beer at FIFA World Cup matches starting three hours before kick-off and for one hour after the final whistle, but not during the match. Beer will also be permitted in FIFA fan zones from 6.30 pm to 1 am, every day, for these 28 days. How will the weather be?

November-December is the best time to visit Qatar — when temperatures reach a mild 24 degrees Celsius. Pack accordingly.

Nivedita Jayaram Pawar is a Mumbai-based freelance journalist, who writes on food, art, design, travel and lifestyle.

