 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Hayya Card to FIFA Fan Zone: All you need to know when in Qatar

Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
Nov 14, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST

Who needs a Hayya Card? Where to stay? Which stadiums to go to? How to get around? Here's a ready reckoner for those headed to the Qatar FIFA World Cup, November 20–December 18, where it's not just football that will keep fans entertained.

Al-Bayt Stadium (60,000), Al Khor | The venue for the group-stage showdown between Spain and Germany, as well as the second semi-final, is constructed in the form of a Bedouin tent. There are plans for the upper tier to be removed after the competition. Situated on Qatar's north-east coast, around 35 kilometres from Doha, it is therefore beyond the reach of the capital's metro system, making it one of the harder venues to access for supporters. (Image: qatar2022.com)

Qatar is expecting around 15 lakh spectators for the first FIFA World Cup in West Asia, and preparations have been going on for around 10 years. Here’s what you need to know to make the most of the experience:

Havya Card: What is it?

Hayya card is a fan ID issued by the State of Qatar for those attending the FIFA World Cup 2022. It’s a personalised and secure identification document with the card-holder’s name, photograph, status, match tickets, Hayya number, passport number, QR code and other important information. It is available in digital (mobile app) and physical (printed card) format.

Who needs it?

International fans who wish to enter Qatar between November 1 and December 23 must apply for a Hayya Card. This card is issued free of cost to match-ticket holders.

Only match-ticket holders can apply for a Hayya Card. Card-holders can invite up to three non-ticketed fans to come with them. Since the Hayya Card will act as an entry permit into Qatar for international fans, card-holders do not need a separate visa.