Sam Zell's Equity International likely to sell stake in SAMHI Hotels

Real estate giant Sam Zell is likely to sell Equity International's stake in Gurugam-based SAMHI Hotels, which has tie-ups with American multinational hospitality companies such as Marriot Hotels and Hyatt, DealStreetAsia has reported.

Chicago-based Equity International was in talks with many marquee private equity firms like the Carlyle Group, the report said.

“Equity International has initiated talks with a host of private equity (PE) firms, which include marquee names such as Carlyle, among others,” it quoted sources as saying.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Newly-formed SAMHI Hotels had in 2o11 raised $75 million from Zell's Equity International. Notable investors in the company include Goldman Sachs, Marriot Hotels, International Finance Corp, GTI Capital and Piramal Capital & Housing Finance.

Also read: Goldman Sachs plans return to Indian real estate with $2-3 billion investment

A source told the financial news website said some of the firms that invested in the company were likely looking for an exit but it could not be verified.

“Negotiations with Carlyle are going on right now... they (Equity International) are also in talks with other investors as they are seriously looking to sell a part of its stake. But if they get a good valuation, they could also exit fully,” a source told DealStreetAsia.

A Carlyle spokesperson declined to comment, citing the claim to be a “market speculation”. SAMHI Hotels and Equity International have not confirmed the claim either.

According to SAMHI Hotels' website, the company is one of India’s leading hotel owners and asset managers with an institutional ownership model.

With relationships with multinational hotel operator brands like Marriott, IHG and Hyatt, the hotel investment and development firm has a portfolio of 27 operating hotels comprising 4,048 keys.

SAMHI Hotels raised an estimated Rs 1,800-2,000 crore through its initial public offering (IPO) in December 2019.

Also read: SAMHI Hotels files for Rs 2,000cr IPO; Goldman Sachs, IFC among stake sellers

According to an Economic Times report SAMHI Hotels was in talks with distressed assets investor Cerberus Capital in 2021. The hotel group was trying to raise structured debt of Rs 1,000 crore ($125 million), the report said. It could not be ascertained if the deal went through.

The hospitality segment in India has begun to pick up after Covid left the sector reeling.