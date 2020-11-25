Emirates' free hotel stay offer at Dubai: Who is eligible, how to book and other details

PPE kits, COVID-19 negative reports, cancelled flights, etc., have made air travel in the year 2020 quite a harrowing experience on the whole. However, UAE flag carrier Emirates is looking to ease travellers' pain by resuming its Dubai Connect service, that includes a free hotel stay in Dubai.

Any flyer planning to stop in Dubai for over 10 hours can now get complimentary hotel accommodation from the airline.

Flyers will get the stay at a four-star or five-star hotel along with airport ground transfers, free meals at the hotel, and assistance with the UAE visa on arrival if their layover is between 10 and 24 hours.

The Emirates Dubai Connect service will resume from December 1, 2020. Emirates had suspended all its passenger flights from March 25 after UAE put restrictions on inbound, outbound, and transit passenger flights to contain COVID-19 spread.

Who can avail the Emirates' free hotel stay offer?

All passengers taking Emirates flight, regardless of whether they are first-class or economy class passengers, will be able to avail the offer.

However, it is important to make sure you have all the entry and regulatory documents (such as valid negative COVID-19 tests) with you at all stages of the journey. If you are required to undergo a PCR test on arrival, you are not eligible for Dubai Connect. What should be the duration of layover in Dubai?

Dubai Connect Services are available to passengers with a connecting stopover time of 10 to 24 hours. This applies to all cabin classes (First Class, Business, and Economy).

Where will Emirates accommodate flyers taking flights with long layover in Dubai?

Only transit passengers taking two Emirates flights will be able to book the service and they will have to use the best available connection for the journey. Those booking flights with a longer layover on purpose will not be eligible.

Eligible flyers will be put up at an alternative accommodation or at the four-star Copthorne Hotel Dubai or the five-star Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre.

When do you need to inform Emirates of your plan?

You will need to contact Dubai Connect service desk at least 24 hours ahead of your incoming flight to Dubai. When you land at Dubai airport, meet with the Dubai Connect desk in Arrivals section to proceed with your free stay.