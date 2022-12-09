 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Emerging destinations that Indians are homing in on after Covid

Moneycontrol News
Dec 09, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST

Indians are showing a desire to experience new destinations and tick off places from their travel bucket lists that were on hold for a long time.

Thanks to the long weekends, hospitality companies and travel agencies have already been witnessing a massive surge in demand for travel and accommodations. (Representative image)

After the Covid waves ebbed and travel resumed, popular destinations got busy, but the change brought about by the pandemic unfurled many new destinations that soon became go-to places for Indian travellers.

Travel operators say that if 2021 was the year of ‘work from anywhere’, then 2022 could be termed as the ‘bucket list’ year. Indians are showing a desire to experience new destinations and tick off places from their travel bucket lists that were on hold for a long time.

Moneycontrol takes a look at top emerging destinations that Indians are choosing the most after Covid.

Tirumala Venkateshwar is a landmark temple situated in the hill town of Tirumala at Tirupati in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, India. Image: Wikimedia Commons

Spiritual hubs

Cultural destinations like Varanasi saw more than 50 percent rise in search queries for train travel this year as against 2021. Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh witnessed one of the highest comebacks with more than 200 percent increase in train search queries for summer travel this year, compared to last year.