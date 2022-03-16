Domestic customers will drive recovery: Marriott International's Rajeev Menon

Rajeev Menon, President Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International.

Late last year, as India began recovering from the deadly second wave of Covid, Marriott International signed 22 deals to open as many hotels across South Asia. About a dozen of these properties are in India.

Apart from luxury resorts in destinations such as Ranthambore, Shimla, Jaipur, Goa and Agra, Marriott is also opening up Courtyard and Fairfield properties in destinations such as Tiruchirappalli, Ranchi, and Katra.

JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa, the company’s 129th property in India, opened on March 15, 2022. In an exclusive interview at this property, Rajeev Menon, President Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International, tells us why he continues to be as bullish on India as he was in 2001 when he moved here to open Marriott’s second property. Edited excerpts:

Where in India do you foresee growth?

Leisure-driven resorts will drive growth. Which is why we have signed deals to open JW properties in places such as Ranthambore and Shimla.

We also see growth in the secondary and tertiary markets such as Indore, Bhopal, etc. India has a strong domestic population and several segments of tourism such as religious tourism, wedding tourism, etc.

Today, a city like Indore has a Sheraton, a Marriott, and a Fairfield. Sheraton, which is relatively new, has the biggest banqueting facilities that can service all the business that comes from within that belt.

In the non-leisure-driven segments, we see regional hubs being incredible opportunities for growth, and it will come down to creating the right property for that business segment in each.

In the summer of 2018, when the late Arne Sorenson was in India to launch the 100th Marriott property in the country, he had envisioned 200 properties in the next five years. It’s 2022; JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa is the 129th property. How much of this growth was impacted by the pandemic and how bullish is Marriott on India still?

Growth is driven by two factors: what we are signing and what we are opening. Covid definitely slowed down the opening, but we’d been signing new deals throughout the pandemic. As a result, we already have 10-12 openings lined up in India for 2022. Our target is to have 200 properties by 2025.

At least six of the upcoming launches in India are luxury properties. Why are you so bullish on luxury in India?

As we go from go from pandemic to endemic era, leisure, luxury, and resorts have led recovery in many markets, even more than select service and business premium segments. For example, destinations such as Maldives that began recovering as early as the fourth quarter of 2020. Recovery there was led by luxury resorts. This isn’t very different in other markets too. People with a bit of money, and (who) wanted to travel, ended up in those resorts first. That’s how the recovery started, and now it’s across the board.

How has the pandemic affected bottom line and occupancy rates at Marriott properties in India, and what is the pace of recovery you are realistically seeing.

Obviously, occupancy levels were really low when the pandemic hit, especially in the second quarter of 2020. In several cases, we were working with the local communities, helping associates and doctors stay with us, and finding ways to support the community.

But the moment restrictions started loosening, India bounced back strongly and very quickly. India is one of the major countries leading the recovery across Asia-Pacific because of the strong domestic population base we have.

We are seeing leisure travel recover strong and hard; all resorts are well north of 2019 numbers, and this continued throughout the second half of 2021.

Where we started to see the shift in 2022 is that corporate travel is starting to bounce back. Consultants are back on the road. Automobile companies, pharma companies, etc., are getting their people on the road. IT is lagging but we’re also seeing talks of small meetings and conferences coming up. There is interest around weddings and other social gatherings that had restrictions so far. These will come back strong and hard.

I estimate the full recovery to 2019 numbers in India’s case to reach in the fourth quarter of this year or first quarter of next year at best.

Domestic travel has been and will continue to overcompensate for the international inbound guests to the extent that I foresee a growth of 150 to 160 percent (compared to 2019 numbers). Domestic consumer will really drive the recovery.

Marriott Bonvoy On Wheels emerged as a response to the pandemic. How do you see it evolving now, with most of the restrictions being lifted and people returning to restaurants?

Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels gave people the opportunity to order from Marriott restaurants from home. My view is that the trend is here to stay. In fact, what we’re seeing now is that people aren’t just using it for personal consumption, corporates are using it too during meetings or conferences in their offices.

Millennials are the largest age group of customers worldwide today. How do you plan to engage with them?

Brands like Moxy will play into that space. But sustainability will be a huge piece because it’s how millennials and Gen Z want to travel. So, when you show up to a resort, you have an opportunity to give back to a community.

For the most part, though, three-generational travel will continue for a while (i.e., whole family travelling together). How we design our hotels to address that will be important from long term success.