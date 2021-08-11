COVID-19 update | Check latest state-wise travel guidelines and restrictions here

The Tamil Nadu government has made mandatory a negative RT-PCR test report and a COVID-19 vaccination (two doses) certificate for people coming to the state from neighbouring Kerala. (Representative image: Reuters)

The COVID-19 third wave looms large and some states have started imposing fresh restrictions on inbound and outbound travel to counter it.

Check all the latest COVID rules on domestic travel:

- A negative COVID-19 report or full vaccination will be required to enter the state from August 13.

- All the visitors need to carry their COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate (both doses) or a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours or RAT negative report not older than 24 hours with effect from August 13, 2021, Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh stated on August 10.

- Chamarajanagar district administration has made it mandatory for people coming from Tamil Nadu to carry negative COVID-19 reports that are not older than 72 hours, reported The Times of India. It had earlier imposed restrictions on people arriving from Kerala, it said.

- COVID-19 restrictions and relaxations in Delhi will be determined in accordance with the colour-coded scheme, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has announced. The alerts have been classified from level 1-4, with yellow being the lowest and red the highest, while amber and orange are in the middle, respectively.

- A Red level alert will be in place for travellers flying into Delhi from those states and union territories that have a positivity rate of more than 5 percent.

- Fully vaccinated citizens of Mumbai can travel in local trains from August 15, but a gap of 14 days from the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine is necessary to avail the facility, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said.

- Arrangements will be made at 65 railway stations in Mumbai, where quick response or QR code-based passes will be issued to people who have taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and wish to travel in suburban local trains, city mayor Kishori Pednekar has said.

- Tourists visiting the state need to furnish negative RT-PCR test results or vaccination certificates for both doses.

- The state has extended curfew till 7 am on August 16 from August 9.

- A negative RT-PCR test report or a COVID-19 vaccination (two doses) certificate is mandatory for people coming from neighbouring Kerala.

West Bengal

All passengers flying to West Bengal, on commercial and non-commercial flights, will have to produce either a certificate that shows they are fully vaccinated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine or a negative RT-PCR test report.

However, inbound flight passengers from Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai will have to produce a mandatory RT-PCR negative report at the time of boarding from August 8.

Andhra Pradesh

Those entering Andhra Pradesh need not carry a negative RT-PCR report. However, if they test positive but are asymptomatic, they will have to undergo 14 days of compulsory home quarantine.

Uttar Pradesh

In-bound travellers from Kerala and Maharashtra will have to carry a negative RT-PCR report for entering Uttar Pradesh. The rules will apply to all persons entering UP via air, road, or rail routes, including personal vehicles.

Punjab

No RT-PCR test is required for entering Punjab and Chandigarh if one has taken the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. However, carrying a COVID vaccination certificate is mandatory.

Rajasthan

Vaccinated passengers (even a single dose of vaccine) need not get COVID-19 tests done upon arrival if 28 days have passed since the vaccination.

Nagaland

In Nagaland too vaccinated persons are not required to get RT-PCR COVID-19 tests done not earlier than 72 hours before arrival. However, travellers must ensure that at least 15 days have passed since they received the first dose of their vaccine. Additionally, all passengers will have to home quarantine themselves for seven days.

Odisha

In Odisha, fully vaccinated travellers are being allowed to enter without RT-PCR tests. They are required to produce their COVID-19 vaccination certificate. The rest will have to carry negative RT-PCR reports. If a passenger has neither, he or she will have to undergo mandatory home or institutional quarantine for seven days.

Bihar

Bihar is also currently allowing fully vaccinated travellers to enter without RT-PCR tests. Additionally, travellers from Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Punjab are not required to produce a COVID-19 vaccination certificate either. The rest will have to produce negative RT-PCR reports if not fully vaccinated.

Chhattisgarh

Passengers travelling to Chhattisgarh will have to produce their vaccination certificate if they are fully vaccinated or carry a negative RT-PCR report conducted not more than 96 hours before arrival.