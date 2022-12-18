 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

Diary of a Shanghai witness: Travel in the time of Corona

Abhijit Dutta
Dec 18, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST

A spectator's account of being in Shanghai under COVID-19 lockdown, soaking in the heritage of ancient water town Zhujiajiao, and the fear of never leaving.

Shanghai night sky, China. (Photo: Abhijit Dutta)

The day was all watercolour and ink wash, a Scottish mist-wrapped wet around us. I was so cold I could barely feel my face and had long lost the use of my hands. But I was happy. Happy to be walking these alleyways, winding our way through this ancient water town with its Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) temples and Qing Dynasty  (1644-1911) post offices, over stone bridges that have arched over jade green canals for hundreds of years, past smoky teahouses and shops selling strings of piping-hot zongzi, triangular packets of rice and meat steamed inside leaves, like a Bengali paturi, which I buy more to warm my hands than to fill my stomach. But mostly I was happy simply to be there.

Zhujiajiao water town, 'the Venice of Shanghai', 47 km away from Shanghai, south of the Yangtze river, which has a 1,700-year history. (Photo: Abhijit Dutta)

You see, that week I was still a member of the "five-day club", one of the many odd features of China’s infamous Zero-COVID Strategy. The rules have since changed but till just a month ago, if you left Shanghai and went to another city, upon return you couldn’t enter restaurants, bars, cafés, malls, supermarkets, or any public venues. And although Zhujiajiao, in Shanghai’s Qingpu district, is technically a neighbourhood not a "venue", it is a tourist attraction for its historic sights, and that meant I had to scan a QR code to enter it. If I did, it would immediately identify me as a "less than five days" kind of man, for I had been to Nanjing a couple of days earlier, and I would be denied entry. But rules are rules and then there is reality.

Like in all hustle cultures, the old women of Zhujiajiao had sniffed an opportunity and stationed themselves on the road, offering personae non gratae like me entry through the back lanes, provided we would commit to having lunch at their little home-restaurants; needless to say, a brisk business. Zhujiajiao may be a heritage town but it is where they live and they know more ins and outs than QR codes can block. And so despite the cold and the wet, the drizzle and the mist, the day felt warm and welcome.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show

Steamed hairy crab in Shanghai, China. (Photo: Abhijit Dutta)

At lunch, we ate platefuls of steamed greens plucked from their backyards and chewed on pieces of curried eel pulled from the river beside their home. On the way back, we buy a few dozen hairy crabs and take them to a friend’s home to have them steamed. It’s the season and the Shanghainese are as mad about hairy crabs in November and December as Indians are about mangoes in June and July.