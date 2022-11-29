 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi to get India's first global hub airport

Moneycontrol News
Nov 29, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST

The project of making IGIA a global hub airport is a “work in progress”, with both Scindia and aviation secretary Rajiv Bansal having held several meetings with stakeholders on the issue, according to reports.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi is all set to become the busiest airport transforming itself into India's first global hub airport. The Centre and the  Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) are working with big names from the aviation world such as Air India and IndiGo to undertake this transformation, the Times of India reported.

Earlier last year when the Tata Group acquired Air India, Delhi International Airport (DIAL) Chief Executive Officer Videh Jaipuriar spoke about his expectations of making the IGI airport a global hub with the new leadership of the airlines.

"There were so many flight opportunities that we had discussed with Air India in the past. The airline, however, could not go ahead with those plans due to various constraints. With the new owners, we expect Delhi to become a hub in this part of the region," Delhi International Airport (DIAL) chief executive officer Videh Jaipuriar said in an interview to ET.

Speaking about Delhi airport's potential for emerging as a hub for global travel Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific Director General Stefano Baronci had told ToI in an interview that "Delhi certainly has potential as it is geographically well positioned, it's the capital
of the country and also the leading airport in terms of traffic."

Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told the national daily about the ministry's plan to make transfers between international to international, international to domestic and vice versa, and domestic to domestic passengers seamless.

“Globally, hub airports are dominated by one or two airlines. That was not the case in India so far. As a novel idea we are trying to develop that (at IGIA) with one or two airlines so that we can provide seamless transfers for international to international, international to domestic and vice versa, and domestic to domestic passengers. We are trying to progress this as soon as possible to be able to provide wonderful (global connectivity) options to our travellers, which is not the case today,”the minister said.