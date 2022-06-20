DGCA issues safety directions to all airports for monsoon wildlife activity

Representative image

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a safety direction to all airports asking them to take precautions during monsoons as the wildlife activity increases around airports.

The letter states that the presence of wildlife around airports poses a serious threat to aircraft operational safety. Airports have been requested to review their wildlife hazard management plan for any gaps and ensure strict implementation of strategies within and outside the airfield.

Among the mentioned strategies within the airport are various checks such as grass trimming, frequent runway inspection for birds, deployment of bird chasers or bird scaring devices, regular garbage disposal, and avoidance of stagnant water concentration.

Strategies to keep the safety in check outside the airport include - Frequent Airport Environment Management Committee (AEMC) meetings to discuss and review the implementation of bird-related hazards, frequent inspection by the airport wildlife management team for identification of sources of wildlife attraction (garbage dumps, etc.), and coordination with local authorities for migration of sources of wildlife attraction, the letter added.