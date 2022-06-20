English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel

    DGCA issues safety directions to all airports for monsoon wildlife activity

    The letter states that the presence of wildlife around airports poses a serious threat to aircraft operational safety. Airports have been requested to review their wildlife hazard management plan for any gaps and ensure strict implementation of strategies within and outside the airfield.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 20, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a safety direction to all airports asking them to take precautions during monsoons as the wildlife activity increases around airports.

    The letter states that the presence of wildlife around airports poses a serious threat to aircraft operational safety. Airports have been requested to review their wildlife hazard management plan for any gaps and ensure strict implementation of strategies within and outside the airfield.

    Among the mentioned strategies within the airport are various checks such as grass trimming, frequent runway inspection for birds, deployment of bird chasers or bird scaring devices, regular garbage disposal, and avoidance of stagnant water concentration.

    Strategies to keep the safety in check outside the airport include - Frequent Airport Environment Management Committee (AEMC) meetings to discuss and review the implementation of bird-related hazards, frequent inspection by the airport wildlife management team for identification of sources of wildlife attraction (garbage dumps, etc.), and coordination with local authorities for migration of sources of wildlife attraction, the letter added.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Airport #monsoon #wildlife
    first published: Jun 20, 2022 04:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.