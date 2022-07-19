Delhi Metro's Blue Line section hit by major tech snag; repair wok to be done during night hours

Several Delhi Metro commuters faced hardship on Tuesday as services on a section of the Blue Line were delayed due to a major technical issue, officials said. N

The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Electronic City in Noida with a branch at Yamuna Bank to Vaishali. The snag was reported early morning and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted around 8 am to alert commuters, which in the morning hours largely comprised office-goers.

"Blue Line Update: Delay in services from Indraprastha to Yamuna Bank. Normal service on all other lines," it tweeted. The DMRC, later in a statement, said train services are affected between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations of the Blue Line since morning because of a "suspected case of cable theft" on the down line.

"This has resulted in track circuit drop (signalling issue) in this section restricting the trains to move in manual mode in limited speed of up to 25 kmph only," a senior official said. Because of this issue, there will be minor bunching of trains between these two stations, the DMRC said. Because of this issue, there will be minor bunching of trains between these two stations, the DMRC said. Vani Bhatia, who stays in Noida and commutes to Delhi, said, "Today, the train I boarded from Noida Sector 52 station was running at a normal speed. But, as soon as it reached Akshardham, all commuters were asked to deboard with frequent announcements being made that there was a technical snag. The next metro arrived after 15 minutes,"

Many commuters took to Twitter to share the hardships they were facing and reminded DMRC that the Blue Line was witnessing snags a bit too frequently in the last two months. DMRC officials said the restoration work on the affected stretch of the Blue Line will be completed on Tuesday night after the closure of revenue services. This is because "access to track" will be necessary for up to three hours to identify the exact location of the theft and carry out necessary replacement work, they said.

"To inform passengers about the matter, announcements are being made at the stations and inside the trains on Blue Line. The information has also been shared through social media," an official said.

Services on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro were delayed for over two hours due to a technical snag on June 9. On June 6, services on the Blue Line were impacted for nearly an hour-and-a-half due to a technical snag caused by a bird hit. Recently, DMRC chief Vikas Kumar, when asked about several technical snags being reported on Delhi Metro corridors, particularly on the Blue Line, had said, "Most of these were overhead equipment issues caused by bird hit and birds dropping something on it. In our report submitted to the Delhi transport department, we have mentioned that".