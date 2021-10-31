Delhi airport resumes flight operations at T1 terminal after 18 months of closure

Passengers at Delhi’s IGI airport (File image: PTI)

Flight operations at T1 terminal of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport resumed on October 31, after 18 months of closure.

The other two terminals of the airport - T3 and T2 - had resumed handling flight operations from May 25, 2020, and July 22, 2021, respectively.

With the resumption of operations at the third terminal, the Delhi airport is completely functional.



Delhi: Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport's Terminal 1 resumes flight operations from today after 18 months of closure. pic.twitter.com/3DpQttNT8q

— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021

The first flight scheduled from T1 after its reopening was an Indigo flight that departed for Mumbai at 01:42 am.

"After almost 18 months of closure, the operations at T1 terminal will resume with pre-Covid operators, i.e. IndiGo and SpiceJet," the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) had said in a statement issued on October 18.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The T1 terminal did not handle any flights since March 25, 2020, when scheduled domestic flights were suspended for a two-month period due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The reopening of T1 terminal comes at a time when domestic air traffic has witnessed a spurt, with the easing of COVID-19-related curbs.

In September, the monthly domestic air traffic surged by around 5.45 percent with 7.07 million passengers as compared to 6.7 million in August, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

The numbers, which dropped steeply in April-May following the onset of COVID-19 second wave, have been improving since June this year. With the infection rate dropping in most states, and with the onset of festive season, the passenger footfall is expected to further increase this month.

With PTI inputs