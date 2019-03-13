Czech Republic becoming preferred destination for Indians, footfall grows by 12.5% in 2018

About 25 million Indians travel abroad each year to holiday, according to data from The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). (Representative Image)

The Czech Republic has become a fast emerging destination among Indian travellers. This is reflected in the growth witnessed from the market in 2018. The Central European destination welcomed 96,325 Indian visitors through the year, notching an impressive growth of 12.5 percent over 2017.

The destination recorded a total number of 2, 36,145 nights spent by Indians last year, with the average length of stay being 3 .5 nights per visit, according to VFS Global.

While Prague and its attractions remain popular among travellers, an increased interest has been recorded in newer experiences such as beer spa, glass–blowing and wine tasting, bringing Indian footfall to the newer parts, including the South Moravian region.

Apart from targeting families, experiential travellers, business visitors, honeymooners and leisure travellers, one of the main focuses this year would be the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) segment.

The Czech Tourist Authority – CzechTourism continues to promote the Land of Stories through various promotional activities, including sales visits, trainings, familiarisation trips and joint co-ops with various travel agents.

VFS Global is the official Tourism Representative of CzechTourism in India since 2016.

"The theme of the Land of Stories this year is the happening cities of the Czech Republic like Prague and Brno, and cultural experiences of castles and chateaux where families can rejuvenate and relax amidst the nature," said Arzan Khambatta – Head of Czech Tourist Authority, CzechTourism India.