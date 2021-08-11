UK, UAE, Spain ease Covid travel restrictions; Saudi Arabia opens doors for Umrah pilgrims

Saudi Arabia started accepting applications from fully vaccinated Umrah pilgrims from August 9, 2021.

SAUDI ARABIA

Starting August 9, 2021, Saudi Arabia has started accepting applications from fully vaccinated Umrah pilgrims. With a capacity of up to 60,000 Umrah performers divided into eight operating periods, the country will gradually increase the overall capacity to 20 lakh per month.



Those who have received two doses of the Coronavirus vaccine, or



A vaccinated person who has spent 14 days after receiving the first dose of the vaccine, or



A vaccinated person who is recovering from infection.



The issuance of permits will be through the ‘Etamarna and Tawakalna’ applications, wherein immunisation will be a prerequisite. The three immunisation categories are:

A certificate of immunisation issued by the official authorities in the country of the Umrah performer must be attached with the application documents. Saudi Arabia recognises the following vaccines: Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

SPAIN



Indian travellers must be fully vaccinated - Covishield vaccine is approved while Covaxin is not.



Children under 12 years of age do not have to present these documents or other supporting documents.



Must have a Schengen visa or apply for a Spanish visa through the online visa application centre, BLS, international.



Only the Delhi centre is processing visa applications.



If the flight gets cancelled or persons are unable to travel during the visa period, they are permitted to change the trip dates. In these cases, the new sticker will be issued by the Embassy or Consulate free of charge. However, travellers are required to make a new application.



Spain has reopened its doors to Indian travellers and its Delhi visa application centre is open now. Requirements to enter Spain include:

DUBAI

Dubai residence visa holders can now travel from India to Dubai if they have the necessary approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) and can produce negative Covid test results. These are the only two requirements that travellers must fulfil. Their vaccination status will not be taken into account by airline representatives at check-in counters.

According to a tweet by @EmiratesSupport: Dubai residence visa holders can travel as long as they present a printout of GDRFA approval, a negative Covid RT-PCR test taken up to 48 hours before departure and a negative Rapid PCR test taken 4 hours prior to travel.

Acting on the latest travel guidelines issued by the UAE, Genestrings Diagnostic Centre has set up a Rapid PCR test facility at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport with about 50 Rapid PCR machines. Per test cost will be Rs 5,000, and the report will be available within 45-60 minutes.

UNITED KINGDOM

From August 8, the United Kingdom has moved India from its high-alert 'red list' to the medium-risk 'amber list’. Under the new guideline, fully vaccinated passengers will no longer be obligated to undergo a 10-day hotel quarantine.

Read more: Explained | Why India-UK airfares are high and could remain so

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

From August 5, UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) has lifted the ban on entry of travellers from India and five other countries. Travel restrictions have been relaxed for Indians who have a valid residency permit, and are fully vaccinated (those who have taken both doses of the Covid vaccine). On August 7, Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways resumed flights from New Delhi, Kochi, Chennai, Trivandrum, and Bengaluru.

Latest travel recommendations by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)

Green List

On August 5, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria, Hungary, Slovenia, Romania, Bulgaria, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Regions of Norway, Regions of Croatia, Regions of Italy were placed on the Green list. These countries have registered a test positivity rate of less than 1%, and identified fewer than 75 Covid-19 infection cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the last 14 days.

Yellow List

Sweden, Finland, Lithuania, some Regions of France, Italy, Denmark, Croatia, Austria.

Red List

Estonia, Malta, Portugal, Iceland, Regions of Ireland, Regions of France, Regions of Sweden, Regions of Finland.

Dark Red List

ECDC has warned against travel to popular Greek islands (Mykonos, Santorini, Paros, Samos, and Naxos); Spain as well as to the country’s three islands, Ibiza, Palma, and Minorca. Three regions of France are also part of the Dark Red category, which means that travel to these regions should be undertaken for essential purposes only. The West and the North West region of Ireland are also on the Dark Red List.

CANADA

As of July 30,2021, visa application centres (VACs) across India have opened a dedicated biometrics appointment queue for student applicants. Students who have already booked their biometrics appointment need to cancel their existing appointment in order to book an earlier date using this dedicated queue on the Appointment Management System (AMS). This priority service is available only for study permits, short-term study and returning students. VFS will cancel appointments from all other applicants booked under the student-dedicated queue on the AMS.

Students & Workers who have lived in India for over six months and plan on going to Canada for longer than six months, should have cleared an Immigration Medical Examination (IME) within the past 12 months.

Also read: COVID-19 impact | Rush to get US visa appointments is testing Indian students' patience



Pfizer/BioNTech (Comirnaty)



AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria)



Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)



Moderna (Spikevax)



AstraZeneca-SK Bio (Vaxzevria)



AstraZeneca-Serum Institute of India (Covishield)



Sinopharm BIBP



CoronaVac by Sinovac Life Sciences



ICELAND

Iceland has reopened several visa application centres in Bengaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and New Delhi.

VFS Global offices in Gujarat:

VFS Global has reopened its Norway and Iceland VACs for all visa categories in Ahmedabad. For Poland, the Ahmedabad VAC is only accepting visas for D category.



Norway Centre: Monday & Wednesday: 9 am to 1 pm



Iceland Centre: Monday & Wednesday: 9 am to 2 pm



Poland Centre: Monday & Wednesday: 9 am to 3 pm

The timings are: