COVID-19 | Govt of India removes Singapore from list of ‘at-risk’ countries

The Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced on December 10 that Singapore has been taken off India’s list of ‘At-Risk’ countries. This means, Singapore will now be classified together with other countries that are not 'at-risk – a move that will facilitate smooth travel to India from the country.

SIA said in a statement: “Singapore Airlines is pleased to share that Singapore has been removed from the list of ‘At Risk’ countries for international arrivals into India. With this new development, passengers arriving into India from Singapore will no longer be subjected to additional arrival protocols specified for countries categorised as ‘At Risk’ by the Indian authorities.”

“These additional protocols include a mandatory on-arrival RT-PCR test and seven days of home quarantine, with a follow-up RT-PCR test on day eight,” the statement added.

At present, countries like the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong, Tanzania and Israel are placed in the countries of at-risk categories.

Under the latest government guidelines for passengers arriving from at-risk countries, the commuter will have to undergo an RT-PCR test on arrival in India and will be required to wait for the results before leaving the airport or taking a connecting flight, according to revised guidelines issued by the Health Ministry.

Passengers arriving from ‘At No Risk’ countries can enjoy quarantine-free travel within India and will need to self-monitor their health for 14 days, the SIA said. However, a random sample of two percent of the passengers travelling from Singapore will need to undergo RT-PCR testing on arrival at Indian airports, the south-east Asian airline added in the statement.

The SIA has restarted passenger services from eight Indian cities, including daily Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) services from Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai from November 29, providing eligible customers with quarantine-free entry into Singapore.

Scoot, which is SIA's low-cost subsidiary, operates non-VTL services from Amritsar, Hyderabad, and Tiruchirappalli.

Customers travelling to Singapore from India on non-VTL flights will need to adhere to the category (II) travel and health control measures laid down by the Singapore government.

(With PTI inputs)