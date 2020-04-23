Coronavirus pandemic | Railways offers to supply daily meals at Rs 15 each, says states can pay later

The Indian Railways has offered to supply 2.6 lakh meals daily from its kitchens across the country to districts which are willing to pick up cooked meals for distribution among the needy. A meal will be available at the cost of Rs 15, The Times of India reported.

The railway ministry said it has already sent details of the zone-wise kitchen in-charges to all states.

"The offer of 2.6 lakh meals per day is based on the kitchen capacities of the earmarked initial locations. If the need arises, more such locations can be ramped up to boost the supply," it said.

The national transporter has said state governments can pay later.

“This is being done with the cooperation of IRCTC base kitchens spread over various zones. Distribution of food is being done with the help of RPF, GRP, commercial departments of different zones, state governments, district administration and NGOs," the official release said.

The IRCTC kitchens gearing up to serve the needy, in case demand arises, include Gaya, Deen Dayal (Mugalsarai), Rajinder Nagar (Patna), Samastipur, Dhanbad, Hajipur, Katihar, Guwahati, Ranchi, Balasore, Tatanagar and Howrah in East Zone; New Delhi and Prayagraj in North Zone; Vijayawada, Khurda Road, Visakhapatnam and Raipur in South Central Zone; Bangalore, Hubli, Tiruchirappalli, Katpadi, Ch Engalpa Ttu and Madurai in South Zone and Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune and Bhusaval in West Zone.

Passenger trains have been suspended since the Janata Curfew on March 22. The national carrier, which uses its mammoth network to ferry an average of 23 million passengers on 13,000 trains every day, now operates only freight and parcel trains to ensure the supply of essential goods.